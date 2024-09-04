Retrieve the Scattered, Escaping Colors is a new achievement that you can get in Natlan in version 5.0 of Genshin Impact. To get this achievement, you need to complete the missing graffiti in an underground cave (with the help of some Monetoo) in the Ameyalco Waters region. Completing this puzzle also rewards you with two Precious Chests and one Luxurious Chest.

This guide explains how to reach the location for this puzzle, along with steps to quickly solve it and claim the Retrieve the Scattered, Escaping Colors achievement.

Retrieve the Scattered, Escaping Colors achievement location in Genshin Impact

Location for the entrance to the puzzle area (Image via HoYoverse)

To get the Retrieve the Scattered, Escaping Colors achievement, you will need to reach a particular location in the Ameyalco Waters region. To get there, teleport to the waypoint northeast of the Sanctum of Rainbow Spirits domain, use your glider, and glide northeast, over the two waterfalls.

After you have crossed the second waterfall, jump down to ground level and head to the area marked on the map. You will see a Tepetlisaurus digging nearby, and some other enemies in front of a blocked path. You have now reached the puzzle area.

Genshin Impact Retrieve the Scattered, Escaping Colors achievement guide

Once you have reached the specified location, follow these steps to solve the puzzle and get the Retrieve the Scattered, Escaping Colors achievement:

Step 1: Defeat the enemies in front of you

Defeat the enemies in front of the entrance (Image via HoYoverse)

Before doing anything else, defeat the enemies who are blocking the path. They are not very strong, so you can use any characters you like to quickly defeat them.

Step 2: Indwell the Tepetlisaurus and use it to unlock the mechanism nearby

Dig the Phlogiston Chiselith up and then infuse it with Phlogiston (Image via HoYoverse)

Indwell the previously digging Tepetlisaurus, and walk over to the entrance of the blocked path. You will notice a Phlogiston Chiselith buried in the ground. Use the Tepetlisaurus' normal attack to dig it up. Once it is at ground level, go near it and infuse it with Phlogiston by clicking on the "Infuse with Phlogiston" button.

Step 3: Enter the hidden path and get to the bottom-most level

Break all the rock floors to get to the bottom (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you have infused the chiselith with Phlogiston, the blocked door to the cave will open. Head inside, and there will be many levels of rock floors that you have to shatter using the Tepetlisaurus' normal attack. After you have broken four levels, you will reach the bottom, and be automatically teleported to a different area.

Step 4: Follow the Monetoo

Infuse the Monetoo with Phlogiston so that it starts moving (Image via HoYoverse)

Once in the new area, you will immediately see a Monetoo in front of you. Walk up to the Monetoo, and infuse it with Phlogiston, after which it will start moving. Follow the Monetoo till you reach the half-finished graffiti wall. A quick comment from Paimon will ensue, where she talks about the incomplete graffiti.

Step 5: Go further into the cave and defeat the Hydro slimes

Defeat the group of Hydro slimes (Image via HoYoverse)

From here, follow the path and go further inside the save till you come across three Monetoo trapped by a group of Hydro slimes. Defeat the slimes, walk up to the Monetoo, and choose the "It's safe now!" option. All three Monetoo will start heading back to the graffiti on the wall.

Step 6: Enter the molten fissure created by the Monetoo

Enter the Molten Fissure in Tepetlisaurus form (Image via HoYoverse)

One of the Monetoo that you just freed will form a Molten Fissure in the rock wall. Indwell a Tepetlisaurus using the Spiritsconce and enter the fissure. You will be taken to an area with the Monetoo that created the fissure waiting for you.

Step 7: Attack the red circles on the ground with your Tepetlisaurus

Use your Tepetlisaurus normal attack on the glowing red circles on the ground (Image via HoYoverse)

Still in Tepetlisaurus form, burrow underground and keep attacking the glowing red circles on the ground with your normal attack. There will be multiple waves of these red circles, so make sure you attack them all.

Step 8: Follow the two Monetoo

Follow the Monetoo and interact with them after the door gets shut (Image via HoYoverse)

After the ground has stabilized, you will see another Monetoo in front of you. The previous Monetoo will join this one, and they will start heading forward together. After a short distance, the door ahead of you will suddenly close down.

At this point, walk up to the Monetoo pair and click on the "Are their other routes?" option. A new entrance will open, where you can spot another waiting Monetoo.

Step 9: Follow the three Monetoo back to the graffiti

Keep following the three Monetoo (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the three Monetoo till you reach the area near the graffiti. All the Monetoo will stop here. Click on the "It's safe now!" option to make them move again. They will then quickly move towards the graffiti in a short cutscene that will play out.

Step 10: Head back to the graffiti wall and restore the graffiti

Go back to the wall and ask the Monetoo for help with restoring the graffiti (Image via HoYoverse)

Glide down and follow the path to reach the wall with the half-finished graffiti. All the Monetoo that you have rescued will be waiting here. Go to them and click on the "Restore the graffiti" option. This will trigger a cutscene with the Monetoo finishing up the graffiti on the wall by completing the missing pieces.

You will get the Retrieve the Scattered, Escaping Colors achievement (Image via HoYoverse)

The puzzle will now be complete, and you will get the Retrieve the Scattered, Escaping Colors achievement, along with two Precious Chests and one Luxurious Chest.

