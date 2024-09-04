Genshin Impact's latest 5.0 update has introduced Natlan, the sixth major region in the game's narrative. The region comes with a bunch of new content, places to explore, puzzles and challenges to complete, and chests to unlock. There are many hidden chests that some players may have missed while exploring the new region. Finding and unlocking these chests could be key to getting a 100% exploration on Natlan's map.

Keeping that in mind, this article will go over 7 hidden Genshin Impact chests you might have missed in Natlan.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely depend on the writer's opinion.

Genshin Impact: 7 hidden chests you might have missed in Natlan

1) Hidden Chest #1 (Common Chest): Tepeacac Rise

Hidden chest in Natlan #1 (Image via HoYoverse)

To find the first hidden chest in Natlan, teleport to the waypoint southeast of the Sulfurous Veins region and follow the road heading northeast. You will find a Long-Necked Rhino standing around some Grainfruits. You need to collect one of the Grainfruits around the Long-Necked Rhino and wait for it to stomp on the ground for the Common Chest to appear.

2) Hidden Chest #2 (Exquisite Chest and a Precious Chest): Sulfurous Veins

Hidden chest in Natlan #2 (Image via HoYoverse)

There is a puzzle near the northern Teleport Waypoint in the Sulfurous Veins region that you may have missed. Here, you must find two Tepetlisaur Whelps and guide them back to their nests to claim an Exquisite Chest and a Precious Chest. You can refer to the guide below to locate and complete this puzzle:

Genshin Impact Sulfurous Veins secret chest location and unlock guide

3) Hidden Chest #3 (Common Chest): Sulfurous Veins

Hidden chest in Natlan #3 (Image via HoYoverse)

Take the southeastern Teleport Waypoint in Sulfurous Veins and head slightly towards your southeast, and climb the rock formation. You will find a small rock on top of it with an "Investigate" icon near a bird's nest. Interact with it, and a common chest will appear.

4) Hidden Chest #4 (Precious Chest): Teticpac Peak

Hidden chest in Natlan #4 (Image via HoYoverse)

There is a hidden underground cave under the Teticpac Peak that you can unlock by completing a puzzle. The puzzle requires you to complete an unfinished painting by finding six Broken Graffiti-Marked Stones spread across the Natlan region. You need to bring back the Stones to the cave under Teticpac Peak.

Finding the six Graffiti Stones will reward you with six separate treasure chests that you may have missed, and unlocking the hidden cave will give you the "Into the Painting" achievement. There are also some Precious Chests and a Pyroculous that you can collect inside the cave.

You can refer to the guide below to unlock this cave:

Genshin Impact Into the Painting achievement guide

5) Hidden Chest #5 (Precious Chest): Sulfurous Veins

Hidden chest in Natlan #5 (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the Teleport Waypoint in the center of Sulfurous Veins and head northwest. Jump down into the mines and you will find a Molten Fissure at the bottom of a huge rock formation, with a Tepetlisaur Saurian next to it. You must transform yourself into the Tepetlisaur Saurian and enter the Molten Fissure to scale it.

Once you reach the top, you need to hit the ground with your normal attack while you are underground to start the challenge. Complete the challenge by collecting Pyro Particles around the rock to claim a Precious Chest as a reward.

6) Hidden Chest #6 (Luxurious Chest): Firethief's Secret Isle

Hidden chest in Natlan #6 (Image via HoYoverse)

There is a hidden island located south of the Ancestral Temple that does not appear on the map unless you complete four Time Trial Challenges on it. The first three challenges can be easily found around the island, but the fourth Time Trial Challenge is hidden and will only get unlocked once you complete the first three.

Completing the fourth challenge will reward you with a special Luxurious Chest. You can refer to the guide below to find and complete these challenges:

How to unlock Firethief's Secret Isle in Genshin Impact

7) Hidden Chest #7 (Exquisite Chest): Scions of the Canopy

Hidden chest in Natlan #7 (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Statue of the Seven north of the Scions of the Canopy region and follow the road heading northeast. You will find a group of Alpacas gathered around a bunch of Sunsettias. Collect the Sunsettias, and an Exquisite Chest will appear.

