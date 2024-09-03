The Sulfurous Veins secret chest puzzle is one of the many exciting and rewarding puzzles in the Genshin Impact 5.0 update that the players can enjoy and immerse themselves in. In this puzzle, you must find two Tepetlisaur Whelps in the Sulfurous Veins region and guide them back to their nest to unite them with their family.

Completing this puzzle and claiming the Sulfurous Veins secret chest can prove to add a big jump in your exploration process for the new region of Natlan. This is because, during it, you will be rewarded with an Exquisite Chest, a Precious Chest, and will also find a Pyroculous.

This article will serve as a guide on how to locate and unlock the Sulfurous Veins secret chest puzzle.

Genshin Impact: Sulfurous Veins secret chest location and unlock guide

Location of the Tepetlisaur Saurian nest (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned previously, in order to complete this puzzle, you need to guide two lost Teletlisaur Saurian Whelps back to their nest. The nest is located right next to the teleport waypoint that is north of the Sufurous Veins region. Teleport to that waypoint and head slightly northeast to find their big nest on top of a rock. You will also find a Tepetlisaur Whelp already sitting there by some Sunsettias.

Tepetlisaur Saurian Whelp #1

Tepetlisaur Whelp #1 location (Image via HoYoverse)

The first Tepetlisaur Whelp can be found sitting on a small rock northeast of the Teleport Waypoint mentioned above. You need to use the Tepetlisaur Saurian's Spiritcone to transform yourself into a Tepetlisaur Saurian to be able to interact with the Whelp. Once you do so and interact with it, it will run away.

You need to play a couple of rounds of the game tag with the Tepetlisaur Whelp, where you need to chase it around using your Tepetlisaur's abilities and catch the Whelp. Once you do so, it will eventually guide you back to its nest, and the first task will be completed, and you will be rewarded with an Exquisite Chest.

Tepetlisaur Saurian Whelp #2

Strange Saurian Cart Key location (Image via HoYoverse)

The second Tepetlisaur Whelp is locked inside a small cart, and you need to find a Strange Saurian Cart Key to rescue it and help it escape. The key is located at a broken cart site in the southwest direction from the Teleport Waypoint north of Sulfurous Veins.

Once you pick up the key and look in the northwest direction, you will find another cart surrounded by a bunch of Treasure Hoarders. Defeat the enemies and use the key that you found earlier to open the cart door to find the Tepetlisaur Whelp inside, next to a Pyroculous. To interact with the Tepetlisaur Whelp, you need to feed it a Sunsettia. You can find them right outside the cart and use them to interact with the Whelp and have it start heading back towards its nest.

You will be attacked by waves of Treasure Hoarders along the way, and you must protect the Tepetlisaur Whelp and defeat the enemies to keep it going. Once the Tepetlisaur Whelp reaches its nest, you will be rewarded with a Precious Chest, completing the Sulfurous Veins secret chest puzzle.

