Genshin Impact Righteous Resistance achievement guide

The Righteous Resistance achievement in Genshin Impact is unlocked as part of a hidden quest in Natlan. For this, you need to find the hidden Phlogiston Extraction Research Center in the Coatepec Mountain region of the Nation of Pyro. After that, you will need to complete a set number of objectives to unlock the Righteous Resistance achievement in Genshin Impact.

This article will help you know more about the Phlogiston Extraction Research Center and all the objectives you must complete to unlock the Righteous Resistance achievement in Genshin Impact.

How to unlock the Righteous Resistance achievement in Genshin Impact's Natlan region

Travel to this location (Image via HoYoverse)

To obtain the Righteous Resistance achievement, you will first need to find the hidden facility in Natlan's Coatepec Mountain region. From here, travel to the location marked on the map and head into the cave. Inside, you will find yourself facing off against a few Fatuis. Defeat them and follow the path to come across an exquisite chest before dropping off the ledge.

Open the chest (Image via HoYoverse)

Defeat the Fatuis guarding the place and open the common chest in this area. You will get a key which you can use to unlock the caravan beside you and free a Yumkasaur. Use the Spiritscone nearby and transform into the Saurian State before using the pipe to traverse safely over the lava. Eventually, one of the pipes will break, dropping a blue Relay Ball.

Open the gate (Image via HoYoverse)

Grab the Relay Ball and head to the other side where you will come across a gate. Release the ball while aiming at the mechanism beside the gate to unlock it. You can unlock the hidden Phlogiston Extraction Research Center Teleport Waypoint here.

Head into the Research Facility where you will have to defeat a few Fatuis. You can open the rest of the chests and also find a few Pyroculi in this location. However, your objective is to activate the central mechanism, using two relay balls.

Head through the cave (Image via HoYoverse)

For the first location, head past the metallic stair and into the small connecting cave. You will spot something burrowing underground on the opposite side of the lava river. Approach and interact with it to receive a hook. Place the hook on the box, transform it into the Yumkasaur, and pull it two times. This will prevent the gate from closing.

Aim here to release the Relay Ball (Image via HoYoverse)

Now take the Relay Ball and go back to the central mechanism before placing it on either side. A small cutscene will play and two Fatui will come out of a cave. Make quick work of the enemies and head through the cave. This completes the first step of unlocking the Righteous Resistance achievement in Genshin Impact.

Second Relay Ball location (Image via HoYoverse)

Keep heading through the second cave and you will spot a ladder with a Yumkasaur Spiritscone at the top. Transform into your Saurian State and grab the second Relay ball from the hanging cage. Again go back to the place where you found the Spiritscone, and follow the path till you come across a closed gate.

Turn the valve (Image via HoYoverse)

Place the Relay Ball in the mechanism beside the gate, go past it, and then grab the ball. Now place it in the second relay holder near the central mechanism. Once it activates, turn the mechanism valve two times.

Reap the rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

A cutscene will play and you will need to fight off a horde of Fatuis. Defeat them, and you will get the Righteous Resistance achievement in Genshin Impact alongside a Luxurious Chest containing a Shattered Night Jade.

