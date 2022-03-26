Genshin Impact Special event answers for March 2022: A Thousand Questions with Paimon answers revealed

Genshin Impact’s web event “A Thousand Questions with Paimon” is a three-day quiz event where players have a chance to win lots of Mora. Today marks the second day of the quiz web event as players will face new trivia questions when taking the quiz.

Each player receives a random set of 10 questions asking old or new trivia questions. Each correct answer will offer 5000 Mora, so it's possible for players to earn 50K Mora per day. Players who are familiar with the format and only require the answer sheet can follow the hyperlink below:

A Thousand Questions with Paimon Answer sheet (upto 500 questions)

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



〓How to Access Event〓

Click here to take part in the event >>>

hoyo.link/ed9VUBA6



#GenshinImpact A new challenge with new goals! Take part in the Paimon Quiz Event from HoYoLAB each day and answer questions correctly to win Mora!〓How to Access Event〓Click here to take part in the event >>> A new challenge with new goals! Take part in the Paimon Quiz Event from HoYoLAB each day and answer questions correctly to win Mora!〓How to Access Event〓Click here to take part in the event >>>hoyo.link/ed9VUBA6#GenshinImpact

Genshin Impact: Day 2 of A Thousand Questions with Paimon (New questions and rewards)

Front page of Genshin Impact's web event (Image via Genshin Impact)

Day 2 of the Genshin Impact’s “A Thousand Questions with Paimon” web event has brought along new questions in the quiz. Players will a chance to earn 50K Mora if players can answer all the questions correctly. Here are some of the new questions that were added to the web event:

When the Golden Wolflord has summoned three Rifthound Skulls to perform a coordinated attack, what elemental attack can be used to quickly defeat them?

Answer: Geo

Which Of The Following Characters Did Not Have A Pet Turtle As A Kid?

Answer: Amber

Which of the following baits can be used to catch an Abiding Angelfish?

Answer: False Worm Bait

The maximum Reputation Level of Mondstadt and Liyue is 8, while Inazuma’s is 10.

Answer: True

How much of an ATK increase can Xiangling’s Talent “Beware, It’s Super Hot!” provide in 10s to whoever picks it up?

Answer: 10%

What is the maximum number of seeds of any one type that the Seed Dispensary can hold?

Answer: 20

How much Energy Recharge does the character need to reach for the Emblem of Severed Fate artifact to obtain all the 4-Piece Set effects?

Answer: 3

Thoma’s passive talent, “Snap and swing” gives you a 20% chance of doubling the catch after fishing successfully, but this does not apply to the various Ornamental Fish.

Answer: False

Which of the following types of Elemental Reaction DMG is not Elemental DMG?

Answer: Shatter

What attribute(s) comprise the DMG from the Superconduct reaction?

Answer: Cryo

In Teyvat, there are 4 Elemental effects that have a negative impact. What is the negative effect of “Slowing Water”?

Answer: Increases Skill CD

Characters near Thunderwood will be affected by Electro. If that character then touches Pyro, an Overloaded reaction will occur and damage that character.

Answer: True

Which of the following statements about the Kairagi Samurai is true?

Answer: Kairagi Samurai are drawn to summons with the taunt effect.

When Ningguang casts her skill Starshatter, if there is a Jade Screen present, the Jade Screen will also fire Gemstones in a coordinated attack.

Answer: True

Attacking the Ruin Guard’s weak point once will defeat it.

Answer: False

How long do seeds take to grow in the Realm Within?

Answer: 2 days and 22 hours

After the Thundercraven Rifthound is enraged, its Electro RES is decreased.

Answer: True

Hu Tao's Talent, "Flutter By" will increase the CRIT Rate for all other characters in the party after the end of Paramita Papilio. This effect applies to all teammates in Co-Op Mode.

Answer: True

When a character is protected by Zhongli's "Jade Shield," opponents within a small radius have all Elemental RES and Physical RES decreased by ____%?

Answer: 20

Sucrose’s Talent “Mollis Favonius” gives her an Elemental Mastery Bonus.

Answer: False

Fatui Skirmisher will empower themselves in battle, and these empowerments must be removed to defeat them quickly. Of the following interactions, which one is the least efficient?

Answer: Electrohammer Vanguard - use Pyro DMG

What is the meaning of Mona's name?

Answer: The Great Astrologist Mona

Keep in mind that the trivia questions asked are multiple-choice based questions and each player will receive a random set of 10 questions. While answering the questions, players will have to be careful since once you click on any option, the question will be submitted automatically. It is okay if that happens as there are ways to retake the quiz. Players can retake the quiz by completing simple tasks such as:

Visit the official Genshin Impact Facebook page

Do two Daily Commissions in Genshin Impact

The web event's reward page (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can participate in Genshin Impact’s “A Thousand Questions with Paimon” web event either by clicking on the link in the tweet above or through Paimon’s Menu. To visit the web event from within Genshin Impact, they can simply open Paimon’s Menu and click on 'Special Events' located in the bottom right corner.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Atul S