Genshin Impact Strange Saurian Cart Key location and how to use it

The Strange Saurian Cart Key is an item that can be used to help out a little Tepetlisaurus in Natlan. Completing this questline rewards you with one Exquisite Chest, and you can also collect a Pyroculus along the way. To finish this quest, all you need to do is unlock a cart with a young Tepetlisaurus inside and follow it back to its home. This quest does not need any other prerequisites to be completed, so you can start it directly while exploring Natlan in Genshin Impact 5.0.

Read on to find out where to find the Strange Saurian Cart Key and how to use it to solve the puzzle and obtain the rewards.

Genshin Impact Strange Saurian Cart Key: Location

Location for the Strange Saurian Cart. (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the northernmost waypoint in the Sulfurous Veins area, right near the northern edge of the map. From here, head southwest till you reach an enemy camp with a big cart parked behind. After you defeat the enemies you will see a "Knock, knock, knock" dialog box pop out from the cart door. At this point, if you try to open the cart door, you will be asked to use a 'Strange Saurian Cart Key'.

Location of the Strange Saurian Cart Key. (Image via HoYoverse)

To find this key, turn straight around and head towards the area with the broken pieces of wood. Walk past the two vases and a box, and you will notice a glowing spot on the ground with an arrow pointing towards it. Go up to the spot and click on "Pick up". You will now have obtained the Strange Saurian Cart Key.

Genshin Impact Strange Saurian Cart Key: How to use?

After you have obtained the Strange Saurian Cart Key, follow these steps to use it and finish the questline:

Step 1: Unlock the Strange Saurian Cart door

Use the Strange Saurian Cart Key to open the Strange Saurian Cart. (Image via HoYoverse)

Head back to the cart, and open the previously locked door using the Strange Saurian Cart Key you have just obtained. Click on the "Place" option in front of the door, and the door will be unlocked.

Step 2: Give a Sunsettia to the young Tepetlisaurus

Calm down the little Tepetlisaurus by giving it a Sunsettia. (Image via HoYoverse)

Once the door is open, you will see a little Teptlisaur inside it, along with a Pyroculus. Take the Pyroculus, and then offer a Sunsettia to the young Tepetlisaurus by walking up to it and clicking on the "Place" option.

Step 3: Follow the little Tepetlisaurus

Follow the little Tepetlisaurus as it makes its way out of the cart. (Image via HoYoverse)

After the young Tepetlisaurus has been calmed, it will burrow underground and find its way out of the cart. Follow it. A short distance away, a group of Treasure Hoarder enemies will appear, which will make the little Tepetlisaurus stop in its tracks.

Step 4: Defeat the Treasure Hoarders

Defeat the enemies that appear in front of you. (Image via HoYoverse)

Defeat all the Treasure Hoarder enemies in front of you, following which the little Tepetlisaurus will burrow underground again and start making its way further down the path.

Step 5: Defeat the second group of enemies

Defeat the next group of enemies that will spawn. (Image via HoYoverse)

A little way ahead, a couple more Treasure Hoarders will appear. Defeat them as well. After they have been defeated, the little Tepetlisaurus will once again burrow underground and move forward.

Step 6: Climb up the rock to the little Tepetlisaurus's home

Once the little Tepetlisaurus will have reached its house, you can claim the chest as a reward. (Image via HoYoverse)

A certain distance later, you will reach a rock which the young Tepetlisaurus will start climbing. You can climb it using your equipped character, or simply indwell a Tepetlisaurus using the Spirit Sconce in front of you. Climb up the rock and you will see that the little Tepetlisaurus has reached its house.

An Exquisite Chest will spawn as a reward, and the questline involving the Strange Saurian Cart Key will be complete.

