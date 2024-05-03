Tuba Mirum in Genshin Impact: Location, use, and guide

Tuba Mirum in Genshin Impact is one of the six music Scores in the Ancient Autoharmonic Music Box, a new instrument obtained after completing The Shadow Over Petrichor World Quest. You must complete a hidden challenge in the underwater Faded Castle to obtain the music score. Doing so will give you the Tuba Mirum Score, a new achievement, and three chest rewards.

This article will guide you to the location of the Tuba Mirum in Genshin Impact and explain how to complete the challenge and obtain the item.

Genshin Impact Tuba Mirum Score location and how to obtain

Solve the Autohamonic Reed Pipe puzzle to obtain the Blank score (Image via HoYoverse)

To obtain the Tuba Mirum Score, first get the Blank Score by solving an Autoharmonic Reed Pipe puzzle. Use the power of "symphony" and stop the soundboard on the sign that matches the one on the wall to solve the puzzle.

Tuba Mirum location (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you've obtained the Blank Score, head to the stage in the lower level of Faded Castle and install it in the mechanism near the Luxurious Chest.

Interact with the device to start the challenge, which is divided into three phases. To complete it, collect the required number of Note Bubbles shown below the minimap while avoiding lightning strikes. Failing to obtain the minimum number of the Note Bubbles will naturally fail the challenge.

Luckily, there are no limitations to how many times you can do the challenge, so you can try as many times as you want.

During the challenge, you will also get different buffs that will help you collect the Note Bubbles. This includes the pause movement, which stops the Bubbles on their tracks, making it easy for you to collect them.

Extract Tuba Mirum from the device (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you've completed the challenge, you will be rewarded with a new Genshin Impact achievement called Odyssey on the Wall, worth five Primogems. Furthermore, you will get a Luxurious Chest and two Precious Chest Rewards, worth 10 Primogems each. Lastly, interact with the mechanism to finally obtain the Tuba Mirum Score.

How to use Tuba Mirum in Genshin Impact

Ancient Autoharmonic Music Box (Image via HoYoverse)

Collecting the Tuba Mirum in Genshin Impact will automatically trigger a cutscene and open the Ancient Autoharmonic Music Box. You can tap on the icon to play the musical. Furthermore, you will get the following rewards for obtaining the music score:

Primogems x20

Mora x20,000

Guide to Justice x2

Sublimation of Pure Sacred Dewdrop x3

