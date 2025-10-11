Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete A Fiery Consequence quest (The Oni)

A Fiery Consequence is the next Oni quest after Belly of the Beast. Things went south after Atsu’s failed attempt to take down The Oni, and now she has to deal with the fallout. Atsu must rescue Mad Goro from the Matsumae encampment and figure out what the Oni are planning next.

Ad

Here’s a full walkthrough to help you survive this mission in Ghost of Yotei.

Check out: Ghost of Yotei complete guide and walkthrough

A Fiery Consequence quest (The Oni) in Ghost of Yotei: Walkthrough

To start the A Fiery Consequence quest in Ghost of Yotei, you must head southeast toward the Matsumae Encampment. It’s the camp just before the gate leading back to the Yotei Grasslands. Follow the Guiding Wind to reach the main gate.

Ad

Trending

Location of the Matsumae Encampment (Image via Sucker Punch)

At the gate, a Matsumae guard will block your entry. You won’t get through by force, so look for alternative routes into the camp. Scout the area and locate the right-side hillside path. This leads up to the partially constructed bridge area, where you can sneak in.

Ad

Also read: How to get money (Coins) fast in Ghost of Yotei

Find Mad Goro in the Matsumae Encampment

Climb the hill and follow the path until you reach the bridge under construction. You’ll notice scaffolding and bamboo beams across the gap.

Enter through the gap in the fence (Image via Sucker Punch)

Grapple across the bamboo beams and grab the Supply Chest at the end for resources.

Ad

Scout for Mad Goro inside the camp (Image via Sucker Punch)

Continue toward the ledge overlooking the camp, then use your Spyglass to identify key points:

Ad

The training yard near the cliff edge.

Jubei, standing near the tent above the training yard.

A gap in the fence on the right side is your entry point.

Observe the path of Mad Goro and his captors; they will be heading toward the wooden hut at the edge of the camp. Wait for nightfall before moving in.

Also read: Ghost of Yotei ending explained

Free Mad Goro

Once dark, sneak through the fence and approach the hut. Speak with Mad Goro through the cell door. Promise to free him in exchange for information. You’ll get two dialogue options:

Ad

“Their generosity has limits.”

“A gilded cage is still a cage.”

Either works, and Goro will agree to cooperate.

Free Mad Goro (Image via Sucker Punch)

Remove the planks covering the hole, then let Mad Goro smash through from inside. Use your Grappling Hook to break the weak wall section, and crawl through the opening.

Ad

Follow Jubei

You'll bump into Jubei again after getting Mad Goro out (Image via Sucker Punch)

After freeing Goro, you’ll run into Jubei, who will offer to lead you out safely. Follow him while choosing any dialogue prompts. Soon, fire streaks across the sky, indicating that the Oni Raiders have arrived to retaliate.

Ad

Defeat the Oni Raiders

Fight alongside Jube and take out enemies in waves. Prioritize archers first and keep moving to avoid fire attacks.

Clear out the camp with Jubei (Image via Sucker Punch)

Use Smoke Bombs and Kunai to control groups, and parry aggressively. Clear the camp until a cutscene shows the Oni targeting the bridge.

Ad

Also read: Why did Saito kill Atsu's family in Ghost of Yotei?

Head to Defend the Bridge

Take the path toward the bridge. Engage the Yari-wielding Oni Raiders carefully. Their spears double as flamethrowers, so dodge or keep distance. Use the Dual Katana stance for crowd control.

Help Jubei defend the bridge until Oni arrives (Image via Sucker Punch)

Use the bo-hiya cannon and fire at advancing Oni squads. Then, swing with your Grappling Hook to reach Jubei and help him fight a heavily armored Oni Raider. Eventually, the Oni orders his men to destroy the bridge, throwing Atsu and Jubei into the river below.

Ad

Return to the Camp

Climb out of the river with Jubei. Follow him back toward the Matsumae camp. On the way, look for a small forest trail to the left to collect the Ainu Relic on a log.

Final cutscene before this quest ends (Image via Sucker Punch)

After returning, the camp is mostly destroyed. During a cutscene, Atsu reveals the truth about the night her parents were killed under the gingko tree. Jubei pledges to help her thereon and mentions checking for Mad Goro’s survival.

Ad

With this, the A Fiery Consequence quest concludes. You can now proceed to the next mission, Twin Wolves, Twin Hearts, to continue the hunt for The Oni.

For more gameplay guides, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Ghosh Bhargav is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Call of Duty titles. His lifelong love for video games propelled him to pursue this career despite his background in engineering, and he finds it incredibly rewarding so far.



Bhargav relies on trustworthy sources and meticulous fact-checking practices as he strives to deliver accurate and up-to-date content. His articles have fetched over 300K views in just a few months. YouTuber Pewdiepie’s career trajectory has always inspired him.



Bhargav's gaming journey began at a young age with Super Mario Bros, and he loves to relive the fond memories he associates with the franchise. Currently, he plays a variety of single-player and multiplayer titles on PC, with Assassin's Creed Black Flag being one of those games he would readily drop into given a Jumanji-type scenario.



He recommends the Red Dead or Grand Theft Auto series to beginners as their immersive gameplay bridges the gap between real life and virtual play. Bhargav’s creativity is not just limited to writing. He also enjoys giving life to his imagination via sketching. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.