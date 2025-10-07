Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete Echoes of the Storm quest (The Saito Brothers)

The Echoes of the Storm quest in Ghost of Yotei ties directly into the Saito Brothers storyline and mixes quiet character moments with a big push towards battle. It begins with a seemingly simple escort and blossoms into infiltration, tense choices, and a clash with the Dragon himself.

Here is how to complete the Echoes of the Storm quest in Ghost of Yotei.

Echoes of the Storm quest in Ghost of Yotei: Walkthrough

After concluding The Storm Breaks quest, head to Benten Port where a Matsumae soldier on horseback waits. Talking to him officially begins the Echoes of the Storm quest. He’ll lead you towards Matsumae Castle, where Jubei is giving his report and Kiku is nearby.

Echoes of the Storm quest location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

As Jubei handles his duty, Kiku asks you to walk with her as this is where the quest starts to branch out.

A walk with Kiku

Kiku wants your help arranging flowers. The walk is both lighthearted and revealing, letting you get to know her through the symbolism of the blooms. Pick three flowers and place them in the vase when prompted.

Have a chat with Kiku (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

After this moment, she shifts gears, taking you to a horse she rescued and then towards the armory, where townsfolk demand medicine.

She asks for your help sneaking into the armory. Atsu questions Kiku, "Why do you think that I'll help?" which is a cutscene, and you have two choices to select. However, choosing anything doesn't matter as the story moves forward.

Next, follow Kiku and stay close to the entrance while hiding behind the wooden panels. Kiku will create a distraction as you scout the entrance. The main gate is locked, so you will need to improvize and follow these steps:

Follow the markers (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

Turn around and use the first slackline to cross to nearby scaffolding.

and use the first slackline to cross to nearby scaffolding. Grapple the second slackline to reach the rooftop.

to reach the rooftop. Drop down to the platform below and pull Kiku up.

to the platform below and pull Kiku up. Boost Kiku into a higher storage room, but since she can’t lift you up, you need another route.

into a higher storage room, but since she can’t lift you up, you need another route. Squeeze through the bamboo barricade to the left.

the bamboo barricade to the left. Grapple across a gap to scaffolding and balance along a beam.

Use another grapple point to climb to the ledge above.

Follow the white marked handholds around the side of the cliff face until you find a way into the storage room.

Once inside, meet back up with Kiku, climb to the second floor, and grab the medicine.

Also read: Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete Ghosts of the Past quest (The Saito Brothers)

Commander Wada’s orders

The cutscene with Commander Wada (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

You’re inevitably caught by the Matsumae, but thanks to Kiku, the soldiers don’t punish you. Instead, one escorts you to Commander Wada, who explains the next phase: retaking the Hadokate Lighthouse and cutting off the Dragon.

Now, ride with your brother Jubei and the Matsumae to the lighthouse. The troops position themselves at the gate while Jubei leads you to a high point on the left. Use the Spyglass to scout the compound and spot the Dragon. You'll see him mistreating the captured.

The Dragon's injustice against people in Echoes of the Storm quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

When the assault begins, slide down into the fray. Clear out enemy soldiers and cut your way through to the main gate.

Read also: How to unlock Kusarigama in Ghost of Yotei, and all its abilities

Hunting the Dragon

The Dragon retreats through the gate, forcing you to give chase. Use the wooden barricades for cover as enemy gunners open fire. Shoot back or cut them down as you advance.

Push through the gate in the Echoes of the Storm quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

Once the area is secure, sprint towards the Dragon. A short cutscene sets up the next phase. Push through the lighthouse interior while dodging the Dragon’s gunfire. You’ll clash briefly, but he escapes at the last second, leaving the lighthouse in Matsumae hands.

That marks the end of Echoes of the Storm quest, setting up the follow-up quest, To Catch a Spider.

