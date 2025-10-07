Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete The Storm Breaks quest (The Saito Brothers)

The Storm Breaks quest is the opening mission of Chapter II in Ghost of Yotei, picking up directly after Ghosts of the Past. Atsu remains at her homestead with Oyuki, but the fight quickly shifts to a new battlefield: Oshima Coast. What begins as a quiet aftermath soon pulls Atsu, Oyuki, and Jubei into a large-scale clash with Saito’s forces.

On that note, here is how to complete The Storm Breaks quest (The Saito Brothers) in Ghost of Yotei.

The Storm Breaks quest in Ghost of Yotei: Walkthrough

To start The Storm Breaks quest, make your way to the Matsumae Clan Gatehouse in the far southwest corner of the Yotei Grasslands.

Follow the location for The Storm Breaks quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

It sits east of Windy Meadows and southeast of the Mountain Pass where Hanbei resides. From here, you’ll ride out with Oyuki to meet Jubei.

Assisting Jubei in the Ruined Village

You’ll find Jubei waiting in a ruined village, already rallying his infantry against Saito’s men. After a brief briefing, mount up and ride with him.

The first clash is brutal. When the wall of gunners appears, we recommend using the Horse Charge ability to break through once the line scatters, dismount, and cut down the remaining soldiers.

Dealing with the Gunners on the Cliff

Take out the enemies in The Storm Breaks quest (Image via Sucker Punch || YouTube@Gamerack )

Push forward until you reach a cliffside, where shield-bearing gunners block your path. Use the scattered cover to advance safely, moving in between reloads. You can also pick them off with your bow or use Scorch Bombs to stay at range.

Soon, reinforcements will arrive. Hold your ground and cut them down before moving ahead.

Squeeze through the gap in the wall to reach the main battlefield. This is your chance to pause and take in the field before advancing. Here, you and your allies must either storm the outlaws head-on or choose the stealthier approach to infiltrate the gate.

Reaching the gate

Sneak your way through (Image via Sucker Punch || YouTube@Gamerack )

At night, you’ll have the option of charging in or following Oyuki for a quieter approach. Here are the steps:

Pass the wall on the right side: Slip by using the cart near the wall.

Slip by using the cart near the wall. Climb the cliff: Move slowly through tall grass and scale up to reach higher ground.

Move slowly through tall grass and scale up to reach higher ground. Take down the enemies: Take out the patrol below before heading to the broken wall.

Take out the patrol below before heading to the broken wall. Sneak through the broken wall: Watch the two outlaws carefully before moving forward.

Watch the two outlaws carefully before moving forward. Head for the scaffolding: Dispatch two more guards, then cross the scaffolding to get closer to the gate.

Either way, you’ll end up at the same point, preparing for the next sequence.

Using the Tanegashima rifle

Scoping in with the Tanegashima rifle (Image via Sucker Punch || YouTube@Gamerack )

At this stage, Jubei asks Atsu to provide cover while he distracts the enemies. This introduces a new weapon, the Tanegashima rifle, a powerful matchlock firearm that uses bullets but reloads slowly.

Atsu climbs up the scaffolding and gains a view of the enemy camp. Among the chaos, she spots the last hostage, a young girl, while a rifleman lines up his shot. Jubei exposes himself to buy time, leaving Atsu with several options through her Spyglass.

However, we recommend firing at the gunpowder barrels. This creates enough destruction and confusion to save both Jubei and the girl. If you fire elsewhere, Jubei dies, forcing a restart.

Once the shot hits, Oyuki leaps in from above and joins the melee. Clear out the remaining soldiers and move to the cutscene.

A family reveal

The reunion (Image via Sucker Punch || YouTube@Gamerack )

The rescued girl runs to Jubei, calling him father, revealing Atsu’s niece, Kiku. After this emotional reveal, follow Jubei and Kiku to the camp’s exit. Open the gate, climb the stairs, and take in your first view of Oshima Coast and Matsumae Castle. Jubei leaves with Kiku soon after, leaving Atsu with Oyuki once again.

Before The Storm Breaks quest closes, Oyuki lingers with Atsu, and you’re given a dialogue choice; however, neither changes the story outcome, so pick freely.

Scouting ahead and concluding The Storm Breaks quest

With the moment over, Atsu uses the Spyglass to survey Oshima Coast. Key locations to investigate include:

Matsumae Castle to the southeast

to the southeast Benten Port, already under siege, to the south

Before parting, Oyuki names a gunsmith, Matchlock Murata, who can craft a flintlock pistol.

The Storm Breaks quest ends here, leading into the next mission, Echoes of the Storm.

