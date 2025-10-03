Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete The Way of the Odachi quest

In Ghost of Yotei, The Way of the Odachi quest thrusts Atsu into Master Yoshida’s lessons, which combine theory with live combat against Saito’s men. The mission is a rite of passage as part of learning how to master the unique weight and timing of the Odachi.

That said, here is a guide to completing The Way of the Odachi quest in Ghost of Yotei.

How to complete The Way of the Odachi quest in Ghost of Yotei

Your first step is to locate Yoshida’s dojo, near Horosaru Falls. He can be found waiting at a small bridge outside the courtyard. Approach him to spark a conversation that sets the whole tale in motion.

Master Yoshida's location in Ghost of Yotei (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

Learning the Odachi under Master Yoshida

Follow the prompts in the training (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

After a short introduction, Yoshida directs you to a weapons rack. Here, Atsu is asked to pick up the Odachi and equip it. Training follows immediately:

Practice blocking and parrying incoming swings.

Land standard strikes and get a feel for the Odachi’s weight.

Execute heavy attacks to understand how slower swings can break guards.

This section works as a crash course; it's quick, but important, since the weapon plays differently from your Katana. The Odachi hits harder, but it demands careful timing.

Also read: How to fast travel in Ghost of Yotei?

First clash with Saito’s soldiers

Take down the Saitos' soldiers (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

Once your training wraps up, Yoshida's scouts warn that Saito’s men are approaching. The fight that follows doubles as a live test of the lessons he drilled into you:

Against swordsmen, stick with your Katana for speed and quicker counters.

for speed and quicker counters. Against larger enemies, switch to the Odachi for its heavy reach and guard-breaking power.

for its heavy reach and guard-breaking power. Watch for red glints. These signal unblockable attacks, where you must dodge immediately or risk a heavy hit.

Climbing with Yoshida

Use crouch while aiming (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

With the courtyard cleared, Yoshida leads you uphill toward more of Saito’s forces. This climb is a mix of scaling tree branches and marked cliff paths. Along the way, ranged combat becomes crucial:

Use your bow to take out enemies from a distance before they spot you.

Swap to your Katana once they close the gap.

Heal regularly, as this stretch can wear you down with back-to-back waves of enemies.

Dealing with the Bo-Hiya Gunner

Headshot the Bo-Hiya Gunner (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

Midway through the climb, you’ll face a Bo-Hiya Gunner, a ranged foe who fires explosive projectiles. You can reach him by hopping from cliff to cliff, but it's a dangerous endeavor. The safer approach is lining up bow shots and dropping him before he can pepper the area.

Read also: Is there a way to skip time in Ghost of Yotei?

The red tent near the waterfall

The final face-off in The Way of the Odachi quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

After dispatching the gunner, Yoshida presses on. The next skirmish happens near a red tent pitched beside the waterfall. Here, once again, the fight hinges on knowing when to swap weapons:

Katana for duels against quick swordsmen.

Odachi for taller, bulkier opponents.

The sequence feels like a reinforcement of the lessons from the dojo, but under harsher conditions.

Final encounter and conclusion

The last stretch of The Way of the Odachi quest pits you against another group of Saito’s soldiers, who fire volleys until you reach them at the cliff. Make sure to remain mobile, dodge frequently, and apply the weapon-swapping rule while fighting the soldiers one last time to clear the area.

Once the battle ends, Yoshida acknowledges your progress. The training is complete, and the Odachi is now officially part of Atsu’s arsenal, cementing the conclusion of The Way of the Odachi quest.

