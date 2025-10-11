Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete Old Lady Yae bounty

In Ghost of Yotei, the Old Lady Yae bounty in the Tokachi Range isn’t as harmless as it first sounds. What begins as a quiet offer of tea in the woods quickly turns into an ambush. Yae is known for luring weary travelers near the Twin Ponds of Hidaka, pretending to be a kind old woman before revealing her true colors.
Completing the Old Lady Yae bounty earns you 750 Coins and the Sword Kit: Yae’s Cruel Brew. Here are the steps.
How to complete Old Lady Yae bounty in Ghost of Yotei
The Old Lady Yae bounty is available right from the start at Huranui’s Rest Inn. Just step outside the inn and interact with the Bounty Board next to Kojiro, the bounty broker.
Yae’s contract will be listed among the available targets, and you can accept it instantly. Once accepted, the quest marker will appear on your map for tracking.
When and where to find Old Lady Yae
Yae appears at night, so you’ll need to rest before setting out. Use any campsite nearby, choose the “Sleep Until Night” option, and then head out. Her camp is located southwest of Hidaka Grove, right in the Twin Ponds of Hidaka region.
The fastest way to get there is to set the bounty as your active quest so the Guiding Wind can lead you straight to the area. Once you’re close, keep an eye out for a trail of smoke, which is your clue that her campfire is nearby.
Discovering Yae’s campsite
When you find the camp, you’ll be greeted by what looks like an old woman offering you tea. This is Old Lady Yae herself, and accepting her hospitality triggers the ambush. After a short cutscene, she reveals her identity, and a group of ronin will surround you.
How to defeat Old Lady Yae
This fight can get messy if you let the ronin crowd you. Yae’s crew includes a few armored enemies armed with Katanas and Spears. The trick is to handle them first before chasing Yae herself.
We recommend using Oni Flame, which will ablaze Atsu's Katana to thin out the group quickly. Abilities such as Onryo’s Howl can help scatter or stagger multiple enemies at once, giving you room to breathe. Once the ronin are down, turn your attention to Yae.
Yae is quick and will dodge if you attack too aggressively. To deal with her efficiently, use stun her, then follow up with heavy strikes to finish the job. Once she’s defeated, the Old Lady Yae bounty will complete automatically.
