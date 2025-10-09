Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete Sorrow in Snow side quest

Sorrow in Snow is a side quest in Ghost of Yotei. Side quests are quite integral in this game, as they provide you with a range of collectible rewards that can help you upgrade your character's tools and weapons. Furthermore, they also help you push through the storyline, connecting dots that you might otherwise miss.
In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on how you can complete the Sorrow in Snow side quest in Ghost of Yotei. Read below to know more.
How to complete the Sorrow in Snow side quest in Ghost of Yotei
Here's a step-by-step guide to help you easily finish the Sorrow in Snow side quest in Ghost of Yotei:
Unlocking the mission
You can unlock this side quest in the game by heading towards the Red Crane Inn near the Teshio Ridge. From here, locate the bridge near this point of interest. Head towards this bridge to find a settler.
The settler will be asking for assistance, and interacting with him will provide you access to this quest. There are no prerequisites, and you will be able to start the mission immediately.
Objectives
In this mission, you have to find the settlers' grandson who has seemingly gone missing in the Hakodake Mountains. When you accept the mission, you can start your search by heading towards the mountain.
Searching for the missing child
Once you've arrived at the Hakodake Mountain range, you need to look far and wide for the settler's grandson. Your biggest clue would be to locate a campsite in this range.
Once you've found a campsite, start a campfire and wait patiently. The grandson will eventually pop up. He will approach you and tell you his story, stating that he has recently joined the Nine Tails to support his grandfather.
The Nine Tails soon appear right after him, and there's a dispute between the group and the child. You have to step in during this interaction and proceed to fight them.
Defeating the Nine-Tails
Once you've fought the Nine Tails and successfully defeated them, you will have completed the Sorrow in Snow side quest in Ghost of Yotei.
Upon completion, you will be rewarded with the following items:
- 450 Coins
- 4x Shinobi Steel
That's everything that you need to know about completing the Sorrow in Snow side quest in Ghost of Yotei.
