Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete The Kitsune's Fate quest (The Kitsune)

The Kitsune's Fate quest is one of the darker and more intense chapters in Ghost of Yotei, taking you deep into Dojun’s deception and forcing a final confrontation. The final mission in the Kitsune questline also involves navigating puzzles, assassinations, and a two-phase boss fight that keeps you on edge.
On that note, here is how to complete The Kitsune's Fate quest in Ghost of Yotei.
How to complete The Kitsune's Fate quest in Ghost of Yotei
Once you've completed The Tale of the Kitsune, fast-travel back to the Red Crane Inn. Instead of the bustling safe spot you’ve visited before, you’ll find the place destroyed. The inn is in shambles, with corpses hanging as grim reminders of what Dojun has left behind.
Oyuki is already on-site. Talk to her for some context on what happened. There’s a dialogue choice here, but the story outcome doesn’t change regardless of what you pick.
Now, inspect the three key clues inside the inn:
- The pool of yellow vomit on the floor
- The hanged woman at the center of the room
- The red marking painted on the wall behind the corpses
After this, Oyuki directs you to the stairs where blood streaks are visible. Investigate it, then switch to Listen mode (hold R3) to learn of the stable boy’s location. Head upstairs to the second room on the left, the same one that previously hid a secret passage.
The waterfall and the brazier puzzle
Armed with a new lead, you ride out to Teshio Ridge with Oyuki, where a frozen waterfall hides the next step. There’s a locked wooden gate. Interact with it and, with Oyuki's help, pull it open.
Now, you'll see a locked gate decorated with two sets of blue glowing lamps and fox-shaped statues tied to a yellow lamp.
Light those lamps, then rotate them to match the direction shown under each statue. Once they’re aligned correctly, the gate opens, allowing you to push deeper into Dojun’s hideout.
Clearing out the Nine Tails
The clearing beyond the gate is swarming with Nine Tails shinobi. This section plays like a mini-assassination mission. But you don't have to storm the front; instead, you'll reach a secret passage following a cutscene and take the shinobi from the back in stealth mode.
You can choose to use your Listen ability or Hunter’s Ear to track and ambush them silently.
Once all the shinobi are eliminated, examine the map displayed nearby with Oyuki to gather your next lead.
No matter how you approach it, keep pushing through waves of Nine Tails until the last group is cut down. From here, the only thing standing between you and the truth is Dojun himself.
How to beat The Kitsune in Ghost of Yotei (Dojun)
The battle against Dojun in The Kitsune's Fate quest unfolds in two phases, with his fighting style shifting throughout.
Phase one
- He opens with a Kusarigama, immediately using an unblockable strike. Dodge it right away.
- Stick to your Dual Katanas for quick, stagger-friendly combos. Build Spirit carefully, but keep some in reserve for healing if needed.
- Kitsune’s tricks include disarming you and tossing Smoke Bombs to vanish, which Atsu learnt during the Tale of the Kitsune quest. After the first bomb, he switches to a Sword-and-Shield style. Break his guard, damage him, and stay defensive.
- He alternates between Kusarigama and Sword-and-Shield every time he throws a Smoke Bomb. Use R3 to track him through the smoke.
Tip: You can also use the Onryo's Howl in The Kitsune's Fate quest by pressing L3+R3 if the fight overwhelms you.
Once you’ve worn Dojun down enough, he retreats further. Push through the gate in front and squeeze through to follow him.
Phase two
This phase is more of a straight duel. We recommend using your Dual Katanas; however, you can use whatever style you’re most comfortable with and finish him off.
The Kitsune's Fate quest rewards
Defeating Dojun, the Kitsune, ends his deception once and for all. Completing The Kitsune's Fate quest rewards you with two major items:
- Kitsune’s Mask
- Onryo Armor IV
