Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete The Reckoning quest (The Saito Brothers)

In Ghost of Yotei, The Reckoning quest marks a significant turning point in the Saito Brothers storyline. It follows A Wolf’s Pack quest and leads to both the fate of the Spider and the major confrontation with the Dragon.

The Reckoning quest is directly tied to the greater conflict surrounding Matsumae Castle, driving Atsu into further heavy encounters, both in combat and story choices.

The Reckoning quest in Ghost of Yotei: Walkthrough

Once A Wolf’s Pack is done, head straight back to Matsumae Castle. Inside the keep, Atsu meets up with Jubei and Commander Wada. Together, the group begins staging the Spider’s execution, which is meant to lure the Dragon out of hiding.

Place for Spider's execution (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

A conversation cutscene plays where Jubei explains the plan and the Dragon won’t sit idly by if his brother’s life is threatened. Atsu gets two dialogue prompts here: “Will it work?” and “Justice at last.” Neither choice affects the story or outcome, so pick whichever feels right.

After the discussion, follow Jubei and the others out toward the beach where the execution will take place.

The Ambush and castle assault

The trap works as expected, but it doesn’t come without consequences. Once the execution setup begins, Atsu spots enemies through the scope by the ocean. Enemy forces begin their assault on Matsumae Castle, raining fire and chaos.

A cutscene shows Jubei urging Atsu to come along, but the player character stays behind, ready to face the incoming storm. At this point, the Dragon finally emerges, and the boss fight begins.

Boss Fight: Dragon

Facing the Dragon in The Reckoning quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

During the fight, timing will play a huge role. A few of the things to look out for are:

Blue glint attacks : These can be parried or dodged if your timing is sharp.

: These can be parried or dodged if your timing is sharp. Red glint attacks : These are unblockable. Dodge only; trying to parry will get you punished.

: These are unblockable. Dodge only; trying to parry will get you punished. Rifle shots: The Dragon mixes ranged attacks into his combos, so be ready to heal often and avoid staying still for too long.

Keeping your healing items ready and maintaining spacing is key. Once you whittle his health down and finish him, a cutscene triggers showing the aftermath.

The Spider’s escape

After the Dragon is defeated, a short sequence plays where the Spider arrives at the scene. He doesn’t stay long, and instead, he flees.

Storm the front in The Reckoning quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

Atsu immediately sprints back towards Matsumae Castle in order to catch him. There will be soldiers blocking the way, and you can either cut them down or simply ignore them. If you want to create space quickly, Onryo's Howl (L3 + R3) is effective, but a straighter run to the keep is generally quicker.

Once you reach the castle, another cutscene unfolds.

Seianji temple and family ties

From there, the game transitions automatically to Seianji Temple. Atsu rushes inside, searching for her family. Only Kiku is there when you arrive, and you’ll need to speak with her to continue.

Interaction with Kiku in The Reckoning quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

The subsequent cutscenes explore further into Atsu’s background. After the conversation comes to a close, Atsu and Kiku set off for home together while riding. During the ride home, Atsu reflects on the conversation and begins to recount the entire history of her family.

There are a few dialogue prompts during this section which will allow you to influence and articulate the tone of the conversation, but ultimately, Atsu comes to a conclusion about her course of revenge.

This final moment closes The Reckoning quest and officially marks the start of Chapter 3.

