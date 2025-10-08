Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete A Wolf's Pack quest (The Saito Brothers)

In Ghost of Yotei, the A Wolf's Pack quest comes right after the mission with capturing the Spider. This quest wraps together moments with your family, light combat training, and reconnaissance, giving you a chance to breathe before you dive back into the action with the Saito Brothers arc next.

Here's how to get through the A Wolf's Pack mission in Ghost of Yotei.

A Wolf's Pack quest in Ghost of Yotei: Walkthrough

After concluding the To Catch a Spider quest, start by heading to Matsumae Castle and following Jubei to the Spider’s cell. A cutscene plays where the Spider taunts both Atsu and Jubei, confidently claiming that Saito will come for him.

Cutscene with the Spider in A Wolf's Pack quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

After the interaction, make your way to the stables to meet Kiku and Oyuki, who are waiting to join you.

Reach out to Kiku at the staple (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

Together, mount up and ride toward Orito Forest, setting the stage for the next sequence.

Sparring with Kiku

Location for Jubei and Kiku (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

Once in the Weeping Sakura Graveyard in Orito Forest, a short sparring session takes place before ascending the mountain. Jubei suggests this duel to teach Kiku some basics. You’ll use a wooden dummy Katana, and her attacks are straightforward.

One-on-one sparring with Atsu's niece (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

The safest approach is to focus on defense and counterattacks as the predictable patterns make this more of a teaching moment than a real challenge.

Survey and map the area

Next, travel with Jubei and Kiku to an overlook near Seianji Temple, where Oyuki waits. From this vantage point, you can survey key landmarks: Matsumae Castle, the lighthouse liberated from the Dragon, and Oiso Fishing Village.

Draw the map (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

Oyuki instructs you to draw a map using these landmarks. Using the touchpad, trace the map as directed to fulfill this objective, which helps set the stage for strategic planning in future encounters.

Spend time foraging with Kiku

With the sun setting, you’ll want to spend the moment with Kiku and assist her with foraging some mushrooms. Keep track of your progress on the meter at the top of the screen. In this sequence, you will see the wolf that has been following Atsu throughout the journey.

Follow the wolf with Kiku into a hidden barricaded clearing, which activates a cutscene that shows Kiku getting guided back to Oyuki and Jubei at Seianji Temple. This scene is focused on quiet exploration and creates tension in the story but is not combat focused.

Family time at Seianji temple

The A Wolf's Pack quest concludes with a rare peaceful moment around a campfire. Here, you even write a song with your family. Jubei reminisces about their mother playing the Shamisen after meals, prompting you to select dialogue options that contribute to the bonding experience.

Spending time with the family in A Wolf's Pack quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

This calm interlude wraps up the A Wolf's Pack quest and sets the stage for the next mission in the Saito Brothers arc: The Reckoning.

