Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete A Wolf's Pack quest (The Saito Brothers)

In Ghost of Yotei, the A Wolf's Pack quest comes right after the mission with capturing the Spider. This quest wraps together moments with your family, light combat training, and reconnaissance, giving you a chance to breathe before you dive back into the action with the Saito Brothers arc next.
Here's how to get through the A Wolf's Pack mission in Ghost of Yotei.
A Wolf's Pack quest in Ghost of Yotei: Walkthrough
After concluding the To Catch a Spider quest, start by heading to Matsumae Castle and following Jubei to the Spider’s cell. A cutscene plays where the Spider taunts both Atsu and Jubei, confidently claiming that Saito will come for him.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
After the interaction, make your way to the stables to meet Kiku and Oyuki, who are waiting to join you.
Together, mount up and ride toward Orito Forest, setting the stage for the next sequence.
Also read: Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete Marshland Homestead side quest
Sparring with Kiku
Once in the Weeping Sakura Graveyard in Orito Forest, a short sparring session takes place before ascending the mountain. Jubei suggests this duel to teach Kiku some basics. You’ll use a wooden dummy Katana, and her attacks are straightforward.
The safest approach is to focus on defense and counterattacks as the predictable patterns make this more of a teaching moment than a real challenge.
Survey and map the area
Next, travel with Jubei and Kiku to an overlook near Seianji Temple, where Oyuki waits. From this vantage point, you can survey key landmarks: Matsumae Castle, the lighthouse liberated from the Dragon, and Oiso Fishing Village.
Oyuki instructs you to draw a map using these landmarks. Using the touchpad, trace the map as directed to fulfill this objective, which helps set the stage for strategic planning in future encounters.
Spend time foraging with Kiku
With the sun setting, you’ll want to spend the moment with Kiku and assist her with foraging some mushrooms. Keep track of your progress on the meter at the top of the screen. In this sequence, you will see the wolf that has been following Atsu throughout the journey.
Follow the wolf with Kiku into a hidden barricaded clearing, which activates a cutscene that shows Kiku getting guided back to Oyuki and Jubei at Seianji Temple. This scene is focused on quiet exploration and creates tension in the story but is not combat focused.
Family time at Seianji temple
The A Wolf's Pack quest concludes with a rare peaceful moment around a campfire. Here, you even write a song with your family. Jubei reminisces about their mother playing the Shamisen after meals, prompting you to select dialogue options that contribute to the bonding experience.
This calm interlude wraps up the A Wolf's Pack quest and sets the stage for the next mission in the Saito Brothers arc: The Reckoning.
Check out more guides on Ghost of Yotei from Sportskeeda:
- Is there a way to skip time in Ghost of Yotei?
- How to fast travel in Ghost of Yotei?
- Should you play in English or Japanese in Ghost of Yotei?
- Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete The Way of Dual Katana quest
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.