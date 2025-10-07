Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete To Catch a Spider quest (The Saito Brothers)

The To Catch a Spider quest in Ghost of Yotei picks up right after the events of Echoes of the Storm. This chapter moves the Saito Brothers arc forward by shifting the focus from the Dragon to his ally, the Spider, who controls the Tamura Estate. The mission blends quiet infiltration with one of the most intense duels so far.

Ad

That said, here is how to complete the To Catch a Spider quest in Ghost of Yotei.

To Catch a Spider quest in Ghost of Yotei: Walkthrough

After finishing Echoes of the Storm, travel to Matsumae Castle and step into Jubei’s house.

To Catch a Spider quest location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

A cutscene plays where the group plans their next move. Oyuki and Jubei discuss how luring out the Dragon requires cutting off his allies first. The target is the Spider, who has turned the Tamura Estate into a menace of wrongdoings.

Ad

Trending

The plan to take down the enemies in the To Catch a Spider quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

If you choose, you can speak with Jubei outside for more flavor, but the real next step is riding out to meet Oyuki.

Ad

Also read: Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete Ghosts of the Past quest (The Saito Brothers)

Meeting Oyuki near Tamura Estate

Reach Oyuki in To Catch a Spider quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

Ride out to the forest near the estate, where Oyuki is waiting. On the way, you’ll be stopped by twin fighters who challenge you to standoffs. However, taking them out is optional.

Ad

Once you reach Oyuki, she briefs you on the state of the estate and joins you for the approach. Together, you mount up again and ride toward the estate entrance. That’s when Kiku (your niece) arrives, offering to help you slip inside. With her plan, the To Catch a Spider quest begins.

Following Kiku to the overlook

Kiku leads you to a vantage point overlooking the estate. Pull out your spyglass to study the grounds and mark your path. She points out a potential way in through the servants’ quarters, which leads towards the guesthouse.

Ad

The infiltration plan is simple: move through the dark gardens, slip into the guesthouse, and from there disguise yourself as a masked performer to reach the Spider in the main house. With the plan set, follow Kiku to the hidden entrance that sets things in motion.

Infiltrating the estate

Head inside and stealth kill the enemies (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

Once inside the grounds, you can decide how to proceed:

Ad

Sneak through quietly , slipping past patrols.

, slipping past patrols. Or take out soldiers one by one with Oyuki backing you up.

Either approach works, though we recommend stealth as it makes the buildup more manageable. The route is straightforward but packed with guards, so use the shadows or eliminate them methodically.

When you reach the final camp, look for the shrine. Boost Oyuki up so she can pull you to the ledge above. From there, step into the guesthouse for a story cutscene.

Ad

Read also: How to unlock Odachi in Ghost of Yotei, and all its abilities

The fight against the Spider

Taking down the Spider (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

The showdown with the Spider is one of the highlights of this quest. The fight introduces you to Ghost Stance, a powerful mechanic that lets you wipe out multiple enemies at once.

Ad

Activate Ghost Stance immediately to cut down three of his underlings and reduce the chaos.

Remember that Ghost Stance shares its streak with Onryo’s Howl , so plan around it.

, so plan around it. Avoid taking hits, as any damage resets your Ghost Stance buildup.

as any damage resets your Ghost Stance buildup. Use charged attacks whenever possible to stagger enemies and keep the pressure on.

Clear out the underlings quickly, then focus your strikes on the Spider himself. The fight pushes you to chain kills without breaking momentum, and leaning into Ghost Stance makes all the difference.

Ad

To Catch a Spider quest conclusion

Once you defeat the Spider, the estate falls silent, and the cutscene sets up what comes next in the Saito Brothers storyline. With the Spider gone, attention shifts back towards the Dragon.

The quest ends by pointing you towards the follow-up mission: A Wolf’s Pack.

Check out more guides on Ghost of Yotei from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his passion for gaming began with childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. In college, he competed in FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant tournaments. Outside gaming, he enjoys long bike rides, playing guitar, and practicing Karate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.