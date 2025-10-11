Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete Twin Wolves, Twin Hearts quest (The Oni)

Twin Wolves, Twin Hearts is the next major mission in Atsu’s journey after A Fiery Consequence in Ghost of Yotei. In this quest, Atsu, alongside Jubei, continues the fight against the Oni, following the destruction of the Matsumae Encampment. The mission revolves around tracking down the missing Mad Goro, navigating stealth-heavy zones, and preparing for the next stage of the Oni conflict.

Ad

Here’s a detailed walkthrough for completing Twin Wolves, Twin Hearts.

Check out: Ghost of Yotei complete guide and walkthrough

Twin Wolves, Twin Hearts quest (The Oni) in Ghost of Yotei: Walkthrough

The Twin Wolves, Twin Hearts mission begins at the northern border of Ishikari Plain. Open your map and track the Golden Gingko Leaf, which leads you to the northern Matsumae Camp. On your way, you may encounter Masked Man’s Quarry, which can be cleared for loot and a new technique if you haven’t done so already.

Ad

Trending

You have to meet Jubei first at the Northern Matsumae Camp (Image via Sucker Punch)

Approach the camp from the southern road, keeping the cliff on your right. Follow the path to the entrance and slip past the guards. Inside, you’ll find Jubei talking with Commander Wada. Despite her objections, Jubei joins you, officially starting the mission.

Ad

Find the Mountain Shrine

Follow Jubei along the winding trail toward the Azure Wind Shrine, where Mad Goro is hiding in disguise. Dialogue choices will appear as you travel, but they do not affect the mission; pick whatever feels natural.

Follow Jubei to where Mad Goro is hiding (Image via Sucker Punch)

Once at the shrine, take a moment to loot the area. Check tents, rocks, stumps, and the horses for resources. Small items, like bottles of sake, can help later with distractions.

Ad

Also read: Ghost of Yotei ending explained

Stealth through the bounty hunters

The shrine area is patrolled by bounty hunters. You can fight them, but stealth is recommended. Use tall grass for hiding and grapple points to quietly reach archers and patrolling enemies.

Navigate through the Shrine area stealthily (Image via Sucker Punch)

Distract guards with empty sake bottles to take out multiple enemies at once. Move along cliffs, ledges, and rope bridges to stay undetected, and make sure to loot chests and resources along the way; they’re worth it.

Ad

Also read: How to build and use camps in Ghost of Yotei

Reach Mad Goro

After clearing the bounty hunters, follow Jubei to the destroyed bridge. Use grapple points to cross ledges safely, then climb through caves and ledges until you reach Mad Goro, disguised as a monk.

You will find Mad Goro disguised as a Monk near the shrine (Image via Sucker Punch)

Purify at the well and bow at the shrine. Doing this grants the Charm of Hachiman and triggers a second enemy encounter.

Ad

Obtain Oni’s Flame

Mad Goro rewards you with Oni’s Flame, a Quickfire weapon. Equip it by holding R2 and pressing right on the D-pad. Slashing with Oni’s Flame sets enemies on fire, causing panic and damage over time. It’s particularly effective against shielded foes. You can craft more Oni’s Flame at camp or buy it from vendors like Taro.

Defeat the Ronin and progress

Oni's Flame in Ghost of Yotei (Image via Sucker Punch)

Use Oni’s Flame to defeat the Ronin guarding the shrine pathway. Afterward, Mad Goro reveals a secret entrance to the Oni’s castle: an abandoned mine along the coast. With this, Twin Wolves, Twin Hearts comes to an end, setting up your next mission, The Tale of the Oni.

Ad

Also read: Why did Saito kill Atsu's family in Ghost of Yotei?

For more such gameplay guides, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Ghosh Bhargav is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Call of Duty titles. His lifelong love for video games propelled him to pursue this career despite his background in engineering, and he finds it incredibly rewarding so far.



Bhargav relies on trustworthy sources and meticulous fact-checking practices as he strives to deliver accurate and up-to-date content. His articles have fetched over 300K views in just a few months. YouTuber Pewdiepie’s career trajectory has always inspired him.



Bhargav's gaming journey began at a young age with Super Mario Bros, and he loves to relive the fond memories he associates with the franchise. Currently, he plays a variety of single-player and multiplayer titles on PC, with Assassin's Creed Black Flag being one of those games he would readily drop into given a Jumanji-type scenario.



He recommends the Red Dead or Grand Theft Auto series to beginners as their immersive gameplay bridges the gap between real life and virtual play. Bhargav’s creativity is not just limited to writing. He also enjoys giving life to his imagination via sketching. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.