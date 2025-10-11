Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete Twin Wolves, Twin Hearts quest (The Oni)

Twin Wolves, Twin Hearts is the next major mission in Atsu’s journey after A Fiery Consequence in Ghost of Yotei. In this quest, Atsu, alongside Jubei, continues the fight against the Oni, following the destruction of the Matsumae Encampment. The mission revolves around tracking down the missing Mad Goro, navigating stealth-heavy zones, and preparing for the next stage of the Oni conflict.
Here’s a detailed walkthrough for completing Twin Wolves, Twin Hearts.
Twin Wolves, Twin Hearts quest (The Oni) in Ghost of Yotei: Walkthrough
The Twin Wolves, Twin Hearts mission begins at the northern border of Ishikari Plain. Open your map and track the Golden Gingko Leaf, which leads you to the northern Matsumae Camp. On your way, you may encounter Masked Man’s Quarry, which can be cleared for loot and a new technique if you haven’t done so already.
Approach the camp from the southern road, keeping the cliff on your right. Follow the path to the entrance and slip past the guards. Inside, you’ll find Jubei talking with Commander Wada. Despite her objections, Jubei joins you, officially starting the mission.
Find the Mountain Shrine
Follow Jubei along the winding trail toward the Azure Wind Shrine, where Mad Goro is hiding in disguise. Dialogue choices will appear as you travel, but they do not affect the mission; pick whatever feels natural.
Once at the shrine, take a moment to loot the area. Check tents, rocks, stumps, and the horses for resources. Small items, like bottles of sake, can help later with distractions.
Stealth through the bounty hunters
The shrine area is patrolled by bounty hunters. You can fight them, but stealth is recommended. Use tall grass for hiding and grapple points to quietly reach archers and patrolling enemies.
Distract guards with empty sake bottles to take out multiple enemies at once. Move along cliffs, ledges, and rope bridges to stay undetected, and make sure to loot chests and resources along the way; they’re worth it.
Reach Mad Goro
After clearing the bounty hunters, follow Jubei to the destroyed bridge. Use grapple points to cross ledges safely, then climb through caves and ledges until you reach Mad Goro, disguised as a monk.
Purify at the well and bow at the shrine. Doing this grants the Charm of Hachiman and triggers a second enemy encounter.
Obtain Oni’s Flame
Mad Goro rewards you with Oni’s Flame, a Quickfire weapon. Equip it by holding R2 and pressing right on the D-pad. Slashing with Oni’s Flame sets enemies on fire, causing panic and damage over time. It’s particularly effective against shielded foes. You can craft more Oni’s Flame at camp or buy it from vendors like Taro.
Defeat the Ronin and progress
Use Oni’s Flame to defeat the Ronin guarding the shrine pathway. Afterward, Mad Goro reveals a secret entrance to the Oni’s castle: an abandoned mine along the coast. With this, Twin Wolves, Twin Hearts comes to an end, setting up your next mission, The Tale of the Oni.
