Ghostwire Tokyo release date, time, system requirements, and more revealed

GhostWire Tokyo, the psychological horror title by Tango GameWorks, is set to be released soon. The title takes the player to a corrupt, eerie version of Tokyo, where all living beings have disappeared, leaving the rain-soaked neon-lit streets haunted by demons from Japanese folklore.

GhostWire Tokyo's unique interpretation of Tokyo and the different demons from the Japanese folklore is unlike any other title before. The game is quite a departure from Shinji Mikami's and the studio's previous experience in the survival horror genre.

GhostWire Tokyo is released on PS5 and PC via both Steam and Epic Games Store. The title’s haunting depiction of Tokyo has already gained high praise. Take a look at the release date, time, system requirements, and more for the title.

GhostWire Tokyo release date and time

GhostWire Tokyo will be released on March 25, 2022, on PS5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. Pre-orders are open across all platforms. Take a look at its release date and time across all-regions.

Ghostwire: Tokyo @playGhostwire A correction to the Ghostwire: Tokyo PC Steam release time for players in GMT. (The game will launch 3/25 at midnight GMT.) Apologies for any confusion. A correction to the Ghostwire: Tokyo PC Steam release time for players in GMT. (The game will launch 3/25 at midnight GMT.) Apologies for any confusion. https://t.co/JHK6nJNyyX

Pacific Standerd Time (PST)

Steam Preload: March 22, 10 AM

Steam Launch: March 24, 9 PM

Epic Games Store Launch: March 24, 9 PM

Central Standerd Time (CST)

Steam Preload: March 22, 12 PM

Steam Launch: March 24, 11 PM

Epic Games Store Launch: March 24, 11 PM

Eastern Standard Time (EST)

Steam Preload: March 22, 1 PM

Steam Launch: March 25, 12 AM

Epic Games Store Launch: March 25, 12 PM

Brasilia Time (BRT)

Steam Preload: March 22, 2 PM

Steam Launch: March 25, 1 AM

Epic Games Store Launch: March 25, 1 AM

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

Steam Preload: March 22, 5 PM

Steam Launch: March 25, 12 AM

Epic Games Store Launch: March 25, 12 PM

Central European Time (CET)

Steam Preload: March 22, 6 PM

Steam Launch: March 25, 1 AM

Epic Games Store Launch: March 25, 1 AM

Eastern European Time (EET)

Steam Preload: March 22, 7 PM

Steam Launch: March 25, 2 AM

Epic Games Store Launch: March 25, 2 AM

South Africa Standard Time (SAST)

Steam Preload: March 22, 7 PM

Steam Launch: March 25, 2 AM

Epic Games Store Launch: March 25, 2 AM

Arabia Standerd Time (AST)

Steam Preload: March 22, 8 PM

Steam Launch: March 25, 3 AM

Epic Games Store Launch: March 25, 3 AM

Gulf Standard Time (GST)

Steam Preload: March 22, 9 PM

Steam Launch: March 25, 3 AM

Epic Games Store Launch: March 25, 3 AM

Indian Standard Time (IST)

Steam Preload: March 22, 10:30 PM

Steam Launch: March 25, 4:30 AM

Epic Games Store Launch: March 25, 4:30 AM

Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT)

Steam Preload: March 23, 4 AM

Steam Launch: March 25, 2 AM

Epic Games Store Launch: March 25, 2 AM

New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT)

Steam Preload: March 23, 6 AM

Steam Launch: March 25, 4 AM

Epic Games Store Launch: March 25, 4 AM

Korean Standered Time (KST)

Steam Preload: March 23, 2 AM

Steam Launch: March 25, 12 AM

Epic Games Store Launch: March 25, 12 AM

Japan Standered Time (JST)

Steam Preload: March 23, 2 AM

Steam Launch: March 25, 12 AM

Epic Games Store Launch: March 25, 12 AM

System requirements on PC

GhostWire Tokyo is released on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. The title implements many PC-specific features such as Nvidia DLSS and Ray Tracing. Let’s look at the system requirements across all settings for GhostWire Tokyo.

Ghostwire: Tokyo @playGhostwire We have updated our PC system requirements sheet, which now includes recommended scalability options for each set of specs. We have updated our PC system requirements sheet, which now includes recommended scalability options for each set of specs. https://t.co/7bfsGDeSwu

Minimum: Up to 720p, low settings:

OS: 64-Bit Windows 10 version 1909 or higher

CPU: Core i7 4770K @ 3.5GHZ or AMD Ryzen 5 2600

RAM: 12 GB

GPU: Nvidia GTX 1060 or AMD RX 5500 XT (VRAM 6 GB+)

Storage: 20 GB available space (SSD recommended)

DirectX: Version 12

Recommended: Up to 1080p, high settings:

OS: 64-Bit Windows 10 version 1909 or higher

CPU: Core i7 6700 @ 3.4GHZ OR AMD Ryzen 5 2600

RAM: 16GB

GPU: Nvidia GTX 1080 or AMD RX 5600 XT (VRAM 6 GB+)

Storage: 20 GB available space (SSD)

DirectX: Version 12

Highest: Up to 4K, highest settings:

OS: 64-Bit Windows 10 version 1909 or higher

CPU: Core i7 8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

RAM: 16GB

GPU: Nvidia RTX 2080S/ RTX 3070 or AMD RX 6800 XT (VRAM 8 GB+)

Storage: 20 GB available space (SSD)

DirectX: Version 12

RT Minimum: Up to 1080p, low settings:

OS: 64-Bit Windows 10 version 1909 or higher

CPU: Core i7 8700 OR AMD Ryzen 5 3600

RAM: 16GB

GPU: Nvidia RTX 2060 (VRAM 6 GB+) or AMD RX 6700 XT (VRAM 8 GB+)

Storage: 20 GB available space (SSD)

DirectX: Version 12

DLSS (Nvidia): Disabled/ FSR 1.0 (AMD): Disabled

RT Recommended: Up to 1440p, high settings:

OS: 64-Bit Windows 10 version 1909 or higher

CPU: Core i7 8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

RAM: 16GB

GPU: Nvidia RTX 3070 (VRAM 8 GB+) or AMD RX 6800 (VRAM 12 GB+)

Storage: 20 GB available space (SSD)

DirectX: Version 12

DLSS (Nvidia): Disabled/ FSR 1.0 (AMD): Disabled

RT Highest: Up to 4K, highest settings:

OS: 64-Bit Windows 10 version 1909 or higher

CPU: Core i7 8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

RAM: 16GB

GPU: Nvidia RTX 3080 (VRAM 10 GB+) or AMD RX 6900 XT (VRAM 12 GB+)

Storage: 20 GB available space (SSD)

DirectX: Version 12

DLSS (Nvidia): Quality/ FSR 1.0 (AMD): Balanced

