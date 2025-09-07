"Go ahead, be negative": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1159 (Monday, September 8, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for September 8, 2025, are out. Like the earlier iterations, the puzzles you have to decode today are linked with League of Legends champions. Knowing their regions, species, abilities, and other information is required to solve these challenges.The Quote puzzle in the 1159th edition of LoLdle is:&quot;Go ahead, be negative. You’ll be just my type.&quot;Kassadin, Vladimir, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1159th edition (September 8, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for September 8, 2025, are:Classic: KassadinQuote: VladimirAbility: Fizz; Bonus: W (Seastone Trident)Emoji: ViktorSplash Art: Varus; Bonus: Dark Star VarusThe Classic LoLdle answer of September 8, 2025, is Kassadin. Next, deciphering the Quote puzzle discloses Vladimir, a powerful champion in the Midlane role in League of Legends.After that, the Ability riddle has Fizz's W ability, named Seastone Trident, and the Emoji puzzle refers to Viktor. Lastly, the Splash Art shows Varus' Dark Star skin.Read more: How does the new jungle tracking system work in LoL?Previous League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1158 (September 7): Lissandra, Lux, Hecarim, Quinn, SettLoLdle 1157 (September 6): Lillia, Jax, Taliyah, Sona, ApheliosLoLdle 1156 (September 5): Galio, Elise, Naafiri, Nami, KarthusLoLdle 1155 (September 4): Taric, Zed, Ornn, Lux, HecarimLoLdle 1154 (September 3): Thresh, Illaoi, Viego, Orianna, ZacLoLdle 1153 (September 2): Alistar, Xin Zhao, Gwen, Yuumi, TalonLoLdle 1152 (September 1): Vex, Swain, Karma, Shen, QiyanaLoLdle 1151 (August 31): Talon, Skarner, Kennen, Fizz, EzrealLoLdle 1150 (August 30): Udyr, Teemo, Irelia, Renata Glasc, NasusLoLdle 1149 (August 29): Teemo, Riven, Nunu &amp; Willump, Nautilus, XayahLoLdle 1148 (August 28): Pantheon, Rakan, Karthus, Azir, Rek'SaiLoLdle 1147 (August 27): Ashe, Yasuo, Jarvan IV, Zoe, MaokaiThe answers to the 1160th edition of LoLdle will be shared on September 9, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and moreAll Season 3 Act 1 Battle Pass rewards in League of LegendsLeague of Legends patch 25.17 notes: Gwen nerfs, Yunara adjustments, and moreHow does the new jungle tracking system work in LoL?