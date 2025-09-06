"You brought the sun to a light fight?": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1158 (Sunday, September 7, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for September 7, 2025, are out. Same as the previous editions, the puzzles you must decipher today are linked with League of Legends champions. Knowing the characters' lore, emojis, splash art, and other information is needed to solve these challenges.The Quote puzzle in the 1158th edition of LoLdle is:&quot;You brought the sun to a light fight?! That… was… probably a good choice, actually…&quot;Lissandra, Lux, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1158th edition (September 7, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for September 7, 2025, are:Classic: LissandraQuote: LuxAbility: Hecarim; Bonus: E (Devastating Charge)Emoji: QuinnSplash Art: Sett; Bonus: Obsidian Dragon SettThe Classic LoLdle answer of September 7, 2025, is Lissandra. Afterward, solving the Quote puzzle reveals Lux, a strong champion in the support role in League of Legends.Afterward, the Ability riddle mentions Hecarim's E ability, named Devastating Charge. The Emoji puzzle points to Quinn. Lastly, the Splash Art has Sett's Obsidian Dragon skin.Read more: How does the new jungle tracking system work in LoL?Previous League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1157 (September 6): Lillia, Jax, Taliyah, Sona, ApheliosLoLdle 1156 (September 5): Galio, Elise, Naafiri, Nami, KarthusLoLdle 1155 (September 4): Taric, Zed, Ornn, Lux, HecarimLoLdle 1154 (September 3): Thresh, Illaoi, Viego, Orianna, ZacLoLdle 1153 (September 2): Alistar, Xin Zhao, Gwen, Yuumi, TalonLoLdle 1152 (September 1): Vex, Swain, Karma, Shen, QiyanaLoLdle 1151 (August 31): Talon, Skarner, Kennen, Fizz, EzrealLoLdle 1150 (August 30): Udyr, Teemo, Irelia, Renata Glasc, NasusLoLdle 1149 (August 29): Teemo, Riven, Nunu &amp; Willump, Nautilus, XayahLoLdle 1148 (August 28): Pantheon, Rakan, Karthus, Azir, Rek'SaiLoLdle 1147 (August 27): Ashe, Yasuo, Jarvan IV, Zoe, MaokaiThe answers to the 1159th edition of LoLdle will be shared on September 8, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and moreLoL Esports World Cup 2025 schedule and resultsAll Season 3 Act 1 Battle Pass rewards in League of LegendsLeague of Legends patch 25.17 notes: Gwen nerfs, Yunara adjustments, and more