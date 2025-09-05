"Who wants a piece of the champ?!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1157 (Saturday, September 6, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for September 6, 2025, are out. As the puzzles typically work, all the ones in this edition revolve around League of Legends champions. Knowing their release dates, splah arts, quotes, and other information is needed to solve the enigmas.Here is the Quote puzzle from the 1157th edition of LoLdle:&quot;Who wants a piece of the champ?!&quot;Lillia, Jax, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1157th edition (September 6, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for September 6, 2025, are:Classic: LilliaQuote: JaxAbility: Taliyah; Bonus: Q (Threaded Volley)Emoji: SonaSplash Art: Aphelios; Bonus: Lunar Beast ApheliosThe Classic LoLdle answer of September 6, 2025, is Lillia. Next, solving the Quote puzzle reveals Jax's name, who is a prominent champion in the toplane of League of Legends.Afterward, the Ability puzzle shows Taliyah's Q ability, named Threaded Volley, and the Emojis point to Sona. Last but not least, the Splash Art puzzle has Aphelios' Lunar Beast skin.Read more: How does the new jungle tracking system work in LoL?Previous League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1156 (September 5): Galio, Elise, Naafiri, Nami, KarthusLoLdle 1155 (September 4): Taric, Zed, Ornn, Lux, HecarimLoLdle 1154 (September 3): Thresh, Illaoi, Viego, Orianna, ZacLoLdle 1153 (September 2): Alistar, Xin Zhao, Gwen, Yuumi, TalonLoLdle 1152 (September 1): Vex, Swain, Karma, Shen, QiyanaLoLdle 1151 (August 31): Talon, Skarner, Kennen, Fizz, EzrealLoLdle 1150 (August 30): Udyr, Teemo, Irelia, Renata Glasc, NasusLoLdle 1149 (August 29): Teemo, Riven, Nunu &amp; Willump, Nautilus, XayahLoLdle 1148 (August 28): Pantheon, Rakan, Karthus, Azir, Rek'SaiLoLdle 1147 (August 27): Ashe, Yasuo, Jarvan IV, Zoe, MaokaiThe answers to the 1158th edition of LoLdle will be shared on September 7, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and moreLoL Esports World Cup 2025 schedule and resultsAll Season 3 Act 1 Battle Pass rewards in League of LegendsLeague of Legends patch 25.17 notes: Gwen nerfs, Yunara adjustments, and more