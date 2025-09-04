"Come closer, I don’t bite!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1156 (Friday, September 5, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for September 5, 2025, are out. As the puzzles generally function, all of them in this iteration revolved around League of Legends champions. Knowing their lore, emojis, quotes, and other information is needed to solve the riddles.The Quote puzzle in the 1156th edition of LoLdle is:&quot;Come closer, I don’t bite!&quot;Galio, Elise, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1156th edition (September 5, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for September 5, 2025, are:Classic: GalioQuote: EliseAbility: Naafiri; Bonus: W (The Call of the Pack)Emoji: NamiSplash Art: Karthus; Bonus: Phantom KarthusThe Classic LoLdle answer of September 5, 2025, is Galio. The Quote puzzle unveils Elise, one of the meta choices for the Support role in League of Legends.The Ability puzzle has Naafiri's W ability, The Call of the Pack, while the Emoji question shows Nami. Last but not least, the Splash Art refers to Karthus' Phantom skin.Read more: How does the new jungle tracking system work in LoL?Previous League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1155 (September 4): Taric, Zed, Ornn, Lux, HecarimLoLdle 1154 (September 3): Thresh, Illaoi, Viego, Orianna, ZacLoLdle 1153 (September 2): Alistar, Xin Zhao, Gwen, Yuumi, TalonLoLdle 1152 (September 1): Vex, Swain, Karma, Shen, QiyanaLoLdle 1151 (August 31): Talon, Skarner, Kennen, Fizz, EzrealLoLdle 1150 (August 30): Udyr, Teemo, Irelia, Renata Glasc, NasusLoLdle 1149 (August 29): Teemo, Riven, Nunu &amp; Willump, Nautilus, XayahLoLdle 1148 (August 28): Pantheon, Rakan, Karthus, Azir, Rek'SaiLoLdle 1147 (August 27): Ashe, Yasuo, Jarvan IV, Zoe, MaokaiLoLdle 1146 (August 26): Yuumi, Lee Sin, Viktor, Urgot, JhinLoLdle 1145 (August 25): Leona, Zeri, Kassadin, Lulu, RengarLoLdle 1144 (August 24): Gnar, Leona, Ekko, Nidalee, GwenThe answers to the 1157th edition of LoLdle will be shared on September 6, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and moreLoL Esports World Cup 2025 schedule and resultsAll Season 3 Act 1 Battle Pass rewards in League of LegendsLeague of Legends patch 25.17 notes: Gwen nerfs, Yunara adjustments, and more