  "Come closer, I don't bite!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1156 (Friday, September 5, 2025)

"Come closer, I don’t bite!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1156 (Friday, September 5, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Sep 04, 2025 21:58 GMT
Phantom Karthus in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Phantom Karthus in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for September 5, 2025, are out. As the puzzles generally function, all of them in this iteration revolved around League of Legends champions. Knowing their lore, emojis, quotes, and other information is needed to solve the riddles.

The Quote puzzle in the 1156th edition of LoLdle is:

"Come closer, I don’t bite!"

Galio, Elise, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1156th edition (September 5, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for September 5, 2025, are:

  • Classic: Galio
  • Quote: Elise
  • Ability: Naafiri; Bonus: W (The Call of the Pack)
  • Emoji: Nami
  • Splash Art: Karthus; Bonus: Phantom Karthus

The Classic LoLdle answer of September 5, 2025, is Galio. The Quote puzzle unveils Elise, one of the meta choices for the Support role in League of Legends.

The Ability puzzle has Naafiri's W ability, The Call of the Pack, while the Emoji question shows Nami. Last but not least, the Splash Art refers to Karthus' Phantom skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1155 (September 4): Taric, Zed, Ornn, Lux, Hecarim
  • LoLdle 1154 (September 3): Thresh, Illaoi, Viego, Orianna, Zac
  • LoLdle 1153 (September 2): Alistar, Xin Zhao, Gwen, Yuumi, Talon
  • LoLdle 1152 (September 1): Vex, Swain, Karma, Shen, Qiyana
  • LoLdle 1151 (August 31): Talon, Skarner, Kennen, Fizz, Ezreal
  • LoLdle 1150 (August 30): Udyr, Teemo, Irelia, Renata Glasc, Nasus
  • LoLdle 1149 (August 29): Teemo, Riven, Nunu & Willump, Nautilus, Xayah
  • LoLdle 1148 (August 28): Pantheon, Rakan, Karthus, Azir, Rek'Sai
  • LoLdle 1147 (August 27): Ashe, Yasuo, Jarvan IV, Zoe, Maokai
  • LoLdle 1146 (August 26): Yuumi, Lee Sin, Viktor, Urgot, Jhin
  • LoLdle 1145 (August 25): Leona, Zeri, Kassadin, Lulu, Rengar
  • LoLdle 1144 (August 24): Gnar, Leona, Ekko, Nidalee, Gwen
The answers to the 1157th edition of LoLdle will be shared on September 6, 2025.

Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

