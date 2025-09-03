"I am the blade in the darkness": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1155 (Thursday, September 4, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for September 4, 2025, are out. As the puzzles usually work, all of them in this edition revolved around League of Legends champions. Knowing their lore, emojis, splash arts, quotes, and other information is needed to solve the enigmas.The Quote puzzle in the 1155th edition of LoLdle is:&quot;I am the blade in the darkness.&quot;Taric, Zed, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1155th edition (September 4, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for September 4, 2025, are:Classic: TaricQuote: ZedAbility: Ornn; Bonus: E (Searing Charge)Emoji: LuxSplash Art: Hecarim; Bonus: Blood Knight HecarimThe Classic LoLdle answer of September 4, 2025, is Taric. The Quote puzzle reveals Zed, one of the meta choices for the Jungle role in League of Legends.The Ability puzzle shows Ornn's E ability, Searing Charge, while the Emoji question refers to Lux. In the end, the Splash Art has Hecarim's Blood Knight skin.Read more: How does the new jungle tracking system work in LoL?Previous League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1154 (September 3): Thresh, Illaoi, Viego, Orianna, ZacLoLdle 1153 (September 2): Alistar, Xin Zhao, Gwen, Yuumi, TalonLoLdle 1152 (September 1): Vex, Swain, Karma, Shen, QiyanaLoLdle 1151 (August 31): Talon, Skarner, Kennen, Fizz, EzrealLoLdle 1150 (August 30): Udyr, Teemo, Irelia, Renata Glasc, NasusLoLdle 1149 (August 29): Teemo, Riven, Nunu &amp; Willump, Nautilus, XayahLoLdle 1148 (August 28): Pantheon, Rakan, Karthus, Azir, Rek'SaiLoLdle 1147 (August 27): Ashe, Yasuo, Jarvan IV, Zoe, MaokaiLoLdle 1146 (August 26): Yuumi, Lee Sin, Viktor, Urgot, JhinLoLdle 1145 (August 25): Leona, Zeri, Kassadin, Lulu, RengarLoLdle 1144 (August 24): Gnar, Leona, Ekko, Nidalee, GwenLoLdle 1143 (August 23): Illaoi, Tristana, Singed, Kindred, ViLoLdle 1142 (August 22): Nilah, Brand, Corki, Shaco, SylasLoLdle 1141 (August 21): Skarner, Qiyana, Azir, Yone, MilioLoLdle 1140 (August 20): Sona, Caitlyn, Pyke, Brand, Miss FortuneThe answers to the 1156th edition of LoLdle will be shared on September 5, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and moreLoL Esports World Cup 2025 schedule and resultsAll Season 3 Act 1 Battle Pass rewards in League of LegendsLeague of Legends patch 25.17 notes: Gwen nerfs, Yunara adjustments, and more