"Tentakill!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1154 (Wednesday, September 3, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for September 3, 2025, are out. As it usually works, each puzzle is based on the vast roster of League of Legends champions. Knowing their history, emojis, splash arts, abilities, and other information is needed to solve the enigmas.The Quote puzzle in the 1154th edition of LoLdle is:"Tentakill!"Thresh, Illaoi, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1154th edition (September 3, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for September 3, 2025, are:Classic: ThreshQuote: IllaoiAbility: Viego; Bonus: R (Heartbreaker)Emoji: OriannaSplash Art: Zac; Bonus: Default ZacThe Classic LoLdle answer of September 3, 2025, is Thresh. The Quote puzzle shows Illaoi, one of the well-known picks for the Toplane role in League of Legends.The Ability puzzle unveils Viego's R ability, named Heartbreaker, while the Emoji points at Orianna. Lastly, the Splash Art displays Zac's Default skin.Read more: How does the new jungle tracking system work in LoL?Previous League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1153 (September 2): Alistar, Xin Zhao, Gwen, Yuumi, TalonLoLdle 1152 (September 1): Vex, Swain, Karma, Shen, QiyanaLoLdle 1151 (August 31): Talon, Skarner, Kennen, Fizz, EzrealLoLdle 1150 (August 30): Udyr, Teemo, Irelia, Renata Glasc, NasusLoLdle 1149 (August 29): Teemo, Riven, Nunu & Willump, Nautilus, XayahLoLdle 1148 (August 28): Pantheon, Rakan, Karthus, Azir, Rek'SaiLoLdle 1147 (August 27): Ashe, Yasuo, Jarvan IV, Zoe, MaokaiLoLdle 1146 (August 26): Yuumi, Lee Sin, Viktor, Urgot, JhinLoLdle 1145 (August 25): Leona, Zeri, Kassadin, Lulu, RengarLoLdle 1144 (August 24): Gnar, Leona, Ekko, Nidalee, GwenLoLdle 1143 (August 23): Illaoi, Tristana, Singed, Kindred, ViLoLdle 1142 (August 22): Nilah, Brand, Corki, Shaco, SylasLoLdle 1141 (August 21): Skarner, Qiyana, Azir, Yone, MilioLoLdle 1140 (August 20): Sona, Caitlyn, Pyke, Brand, Miss FortuneThe answers to the 1155th edition of LoLdle will be shared on September 4, 2025.