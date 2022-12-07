God of War Ragnarok: How to complete the Cure for Dead Favor in Vanaheim realm 

Cure for Dead is a relatively easy side quest in God of War Ragnarok that Kratos has to undertake for a spirit named Mari in the Vanaheim realm. This particular Favor in God of War Ragnarok takes a short time to complete, where players are required to solve some puzzles and retrieve three key items back to the spirit.

This guide will walk you through all the necessary steps required to take to successfully complete the Cure for Dead Favor

Cure for Dead location in Vanaheim realm (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

Before beginning the Cure for Dead Favor, it is important to make sure that players have completed the sixth mainquest of God of War Ragnarok: The Reckoning.

To activate the Cure for Dead Favor, head towards the River Delta region in the Vanaheim realm and talk to a ghost named Mari, near the Pilgrim’s landing. Upon interacting, Mari will ask for Kratos’ assist to find three key items, all found in the vicinity of the Pilgrim’s Landing area.

Finding the three key items

After shooting arrows, throw your Axe at the chain to make the bridge fall down (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

The first item is located on the floor across the bridge ahead. To reach the bridge, climb onto the ledge ahead and use the Sigil Arrows ability to clear the red vines blocking the path, and then pull the chain using the Ax to lower the bridge.

Keep moving forward and fend off a couple of enemies. Once the area is clear, look for a puddle of water. You’ll find the second item lying there in a puddle of water.

Finding the third key item can be a little tricky. Look to the right hand side of the bridge and spot a hanging candelabra. Players need to use their Blades of Chaos to light up the brazier located on the right hand side of the candelabra. Place a Sigil Arrow on the right brazier and transfer the fire to the left.

Destroy the red vines using Sigil Arrows (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

Now, swing the lit candelabra to the left to light up the brazier located nearest to the red vines. Finally, shoot another round of Sigil Arrows at the brazier to destroy the red vines and lower the bridge.

Cross the bridge to find the third item and a legendary chest.

Return to Mari and collect your rewards

After procuring all three items, all Kratos needs to do is head back to the spirit to finish the Cure for Dead Favor in God of War Ragnarok.

Upon completing the Cure for Dead Favor, Kratos will be rewarded with 500 XP points, and Freya will receive 125 XP points. In addition, players will get an Amulet Enchantment and 13 Whispering Slabs. This sums up our guide to the Cure for Dead Favor.

The God of War Ragnarok, which was released on November 9, 2022, serves as the last chapter of the long-running PlayStation exclusive action-adventure series God of War.

So far, the action-adventure title has seen an overwhelmingly positive response from the gaming community and within just a space of a week since launch has sold over 5.1 million copies, making it the fastest selling game in PlayStation’s history.

