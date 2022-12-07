God of War Ragnarok: How to complete the Desert Door Favor in Alfheim 

Desert Door is yet another Favor or side quest which takes place in the Alfheim realm of God of War Ragnarok. This particular side quest can be divided into three phases where players need to explore the Forbidden Sands area in the Alfheim realm.

To complete the Favor, Kratos has to find two pieces of a mysterious key and then head back to the mysterious door. At the end of the side quest, Kratos needs to fend off a mini-boss. Read along to learn everything else about this Favor in God of War Ragnarok.

The Desert Door Favor walkthrough in God of War Ragnarok; locations, rewards, boss-fight guide and more

Make sure to compete the Freya’s Gift Favor prior to starting the Desert Door.

Once the affromentioeed Favor is sorted, head to the Forbidden Sands region to automatically activate the Desert Door Favor. Kratos needs to find two missing pieces of the key, which will spawn inside two visible blue circles with crystals in the desert.

Several such blue circles will be spread throughout the Forbidden Sands region, and ones that do not contain the missing key pieces will surely have some valuable crafting resources in them.

Finding the missing key pieces

Head to the red marker shown on both the images to locate the missing key pieces in the Forbidden Sands region (Images via Santa Monica Studio)

The first missing key piece is located in a blue circle near the cave entrance where players have completed the Song of the Sands Favor.

The blue circle containing the second missing key piece is located near the Njarta passage entrance.

Finding the door

Once both the missing key pieces have been collected, head to the right hand section of the wall of Freya’s Monument to find the door on a slightly elevated platform.

Jump and crawl up to the wall to fight a couple of elves. Once both the elves have been dealt with, interact with the big door using the missing key pieces and brace yourself for a final boss fight.

Slaying the Gravel Belly Monster in God of War Ragnarok

Once the mysterious door has been unlocked, players will come across a Gravel Belly waiting on the other side. This one’s an intense boss fight in God of War Ragnarok and players have to strategize to kill the Gravel Belly monster. It is recommended to carry a resurrection stone, just in case.

The Gravel Belly Monster mostly relies on his tails, paws, and horns to attack Kratos, which is mostly avoidable. However, Gravel Belly does possess a couple of unavoidable moves, a powerful bite and an equally effective health draining slam.

The best strategy is to stick close to the Gravel monster and attack whenever the opportunity arises. Players must treat their yellow indicator as a marker to start avoiding attacks and move out of the way. During the tussle, Freya will also give Kratos cues as to when Gravel Belly is about to unleash an unavoidable attack.

Once the Gravel Belly Monster has been killed, the Desert Door Favor finally comes to an end.

The Desert Door Favor Rewards

Upon completing the Desert Door Favor, Kratos is rewarded with 1000 XP points, and Freya with 250 XP. In addition, players also get an Amulet Enchantment and the Skirnir's Gambanteinn.

This sums up our Desert Door Favor guide, which takes place in the Alfheim realm of God of War Ragnarok. Make sure to check all the blue circles in the Forbidden Sands area for extra resources and items.

