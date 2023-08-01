Goddess of Victory NIKKE Update Sea, You, Again: Release date, new NIKKEs, events, and more

Goddess of Victory NIKKE is receiving a massive update this August. Upon its release, players will be able to obtain new NIKKEs and costumes, including a special one for Mast. A story event titled Sea, You, Again will also arrive in the game. Additionally, fans can get completion rewards, including Recruit Vouchers and more.

Goddess of Victory NIKKE is an online mobile RPG gacha title developed by Shift Up. Set in the post-apocalyptic future, players control female anthropomorphic characters who use various firearms to destroy enemies.

When will the Goddess of Victory NIKKE new update be released?

Goddess of Victory NIKKE will feature two special costumes for Mast and Liter in its upcoming update (Image via Shift Up)

Goddess of Victory NIKKE update, Sea, You, Again, releases on August 3, 2023, after a closed maintenance period starting at 11:00 and ending at 18:00 UTC +9. Players can download the new version of the game from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. The update will require at least 4 GB of space on mobile devices.

New NIKKEs

Helm, Anchor, and Anis: Sparkling Summer will debut in the upcoming Goddess of Victory NIKKE update (Image via Shift Up)

The following new NIKKEs will be available in this mobile gacha title:

SSR Anis: Sparkling Summer

Class: Supporter

Weapon: Libertine Aqua (SG)

Code: Electric

Manufacturer: Tetra Lane

Anis: Sparkling Summer will be available after the maintenance period until August 24, 2023.

SSR Helm: Aquamarine

Class: Attacker

Weapon: Battleship (AR)

Code: Iron

Manufacturer: Elysion

Helm: Aquamarine will be available after the maintenance period until August 31, 2023.

SR Anchor

Class: Defender

Defender Weapon: Inquisitor (RL)

Inquisitor (RL) Code: Wind

Wind Manufacturer: Elysion

Players can obtain SR Anchor from the new story event, Sea, You, Again, after the maintenance period until August 24, 2023.

The probability of obtaining the two SSR NIKKEs is 2% on the limited-time banner. Players get Gold Mileage Tickets for pulling, which they can exchange for the two SSR characters in Mileage Shop.

New story event Sea, You, Again

The Goddess of Victory NIKKE Sea, You, Again event will have two parts (Image via Shift Up)

This Goddess of Victory NIKKE event will be available after the maintenance period until August 24, 2023. It will see Helm going on her first naval mission on the island to investigate a massive signal.

Players can explore the new Sea, You, Again map and find valuable resources, including Gems, development materials, unexpected Lost Relics, and more. The story will have two parts.

The first part will be available after the maintenance period until August 24, 2023. On the other hand, the second part will begin on August 10, 2023, and end on August 24, 2023. The challenge stage will also be available during the event period. It will reward upgrading materials.

A Special Coordinated Operation for Sea, You, Again, will also be available. The first Operation will be accessible from August 4, 2023, to August 6, 2023; the second one will start on August 11, 2023, and end on August 13, 2023; while the third will open from August 18, 2023, to August 20, 2023.

Players can challenge Boss Kraken with Union Members or friends or through automatic matchmaking. They can also watch a new event-themed animation after clearing the normal stage of the Sea, You, Again story.

New Costumes

Two New Goddess of Victory NIKKE Costumes — Guardfish for Liter and A Pirate’s Heart for Mast — will debut in the game with the update. The former will be obtainable from the Mighty Summer Pass, and you can purchase the latter from the Costume Shop.

Other events and features of the NIKKE update

The Barbeque Master mini-game rules in Goddess of Victory NIKKE (Image via Shift Up)

In addition to new event stories, NIKKEs, and stunning costumes, players can enjoy other content in this free-to-play title. Here are the details:

Summer Mini Game II - Barbecue Master: Players will accompany Anis and Neon on their Barbeque Master journey in Goddess of Victory NIKKE after the maintenance period until August 24, 2023.

Summer Login Event II - Admire Treasure Map: Logging in during the event period will reward various in-game items daily. Users who log in for 14 days straight will obtain SR Anchor, Advanced Recruit Vouchers, and development materials.

Full Burst Day Event: This event will be available on weekends from August 19, 2023, to August 21, 2023. It will reward extra rewards in the Interception and Simulation Room.

Solo-Raid: This will open on August 10, 2023, and end on August 17, 2023. Players can challenge the boss and obtain Harmony Cube materials as a reward. Additionally, they will receive Gems according to your ranking in Goddess of Victory NIKKE.

Additionally, Mighty Summer Pass will be available to purchase. It rewards Liter’s unique costume Guardfish after it reaches the maximum level. The pass level will increase by completing daily missions, and every level up rewards Advanced Recruit Vouchers.