All GTA 3 cheat codes for PS2

GTA 3's release marked a new era for the GTA franchise dubbed the 3D era.

The 3D Era included games like GTA: Vice City, GTA: San Andreas and GTA III.

The release of GTA 3 marked a new era for the GTA franchise. It announced Rockstar Games' arrival as one of the most forward-thinking and revolutionary studios.

GTA 3 took the GTA franchise into the 3D era, with the previous games being top-down 2D games, that were competent enough to make a mark. However, they couldn't rival the contemporaries of that era.

Games like Tomb Raider were already making waves with 3D graphics and Rockstar Games had not put out a 3D game yet.

That changed with GTA 3, which was the first 3D game in the GTA franchise and was not a linear shooter like most games at that point. It provided the player with a vast open-world that they could explore on their own.

The open-world genre is now one of the most common genres in video-gaming today. Although, no game could match GTA 3 for its scale and number of activities available to the players.

It is still a great game to play, and was one of the most popular games on the PS2.

GTA 3 cheats for PS2

All Weapons

R2, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up.

More Money ($250,000)

R2, R2, L1, L1, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up.

Full Health

R2, R2, L1, R1, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up.

This code also repairs the car engine if you're driving and it's damaged.

Full Armor

R2, R2, L1, L2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up.

Change into a random outfit

Right, Down, Left, Up, L1, L2, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up.

Raise Wanted Level

R2, R2, L1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right.

No Wanted Level

R2, R2, L1, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down.

Increased Gore

Square, L1, Circle, Down, L1, R1, Triangle, Right, L1, X.

No Conformation Message will appear.

Improved Car Skills

R1, L1, R2, L1, Left, R1, R1, Triangle.

(Improves Cornering, Acceleration, Braking and you are able to jump by pressing L3)

Invisible Cars

L1, L1, Square, R2, Triangle, L1, Triangle

Blow Up All Cars

L2, R2, L1, R1, L2, R2, Triangle, Square, Circle, Triangle, L2, L1.

Fly Cars Like The Dodo

Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Down, L1, R1.

Spawn A Tank

Circle, Circle, Circle, Circle, Circle, Circle, R1, L2, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle.

Slow Motion

Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, R1, R2.

Fast Motion

Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, L1, L2.

Speed Up Time

Circle, Circle, Circle, Square, Square, Square, Square, Square, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle.

Pedestrians Hate You

Down, Up, Left, Up, X, R1, R2, L1, L2.

Pedestrians Fight Each Other

Down, Up, Left, Up, X, R1, R2, L2, L1.

Crazy Pedestrians With Weapons

R2, R1, Triangle, X, L2, L1, Up, Down.

Clear Weather

L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, Triangle.

Cloudy Weather

L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, Square.

