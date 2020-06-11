All GTA 3 cheat codes for PS2
- GTA 3's release marked a new era for the GTA franchise dubbed the 3D era.
- The 3D Era included games like GTA: Vice City, GTA: San Andreas and GTA III.
The release of GTA 3 marked a new era for the GTA franchise. It announced Rockstar Games' arrival as one of the most forward-thinking and revolutionary studios.
GTA 3 took the GTA franchise into the 3D era, with the previous games being top-down 2D games, that were competent enough to make a mark. However, they couldn't rival the contemporaries of that era.
Games like Tomb Raider were already making waves with 3D graphics and Rockstar Games had not put out a 3D game yet.
That changed with GTA 3, which was the first 3D game in the GTA franchise and was not a linear shooter like most games at that point. It provided the player with a vast open-world that they could explore on their own.
The open-world genre is now one of the most common genres in video-gaming today. Although, no game could match GTA 3 for its scale and number of activities available to the players.
It is still a great game to play, and was one of the most popular games on the PS2.
GTA 3 cheats for PS2
- All Weapons
- R2, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up.
- More Money ($250,000)
- R2, R2, L1, L1, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up.
- Full Health
- R2, R2, L1, R1, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up.
- This code also repairs the car engine if you're driving and it's damaged.
- Full Armor
- R2, R2, L1, L2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up.
- Change into a random outfit
- Right, Down, Left, Up, L1, L2, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up.
- Raise Wanted Level
- R2, R2, L1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right.
- No Wanted Level
- R2, R2, L1, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down.
- Increased Gore
- Square, L1, Circle, Down, L1, R1, Triangle, Right, L1, X.
No Conformation Message will appear.
- Improved Car Skills
- R1, L1, R2, L1, Left, R1, R1, Triangle.
- (Improves Cornering, Acceleration, Braking and you are able to jump by pressing L3)
- Invisible Cars
- L1, L1, Square, R2, Triangle, L1, Triangle
- Blow Up All Cars
- L2, R2, L1, R1, L2, R2, Triangle, Square, Circle, Triangle, L2, L1.
- Fly Cars Like The Dodo
- Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Down, L1, R1.
- Spawn A Tank
- Circle, Circle, Circle, Circle, Circle, Circle, R1, L2, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle.
- Slow Motion
- Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, R1, R2.
- Fast Motion
- Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, L1, L2.
- Speed Up Time
- Circle, Circle, Circle, Square, Square, Square, Square, Square, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle.
- Pedestrians Hate You
- Down, Up, Left, Up, X, R1, R2, L1, L2.
- Pedestrians Fight Each Other
- Down, Up, Left, Up, X, R1, R2, L2, L1.
- Crazy Pedestrians With Weapons
- R2, R1, Triangle, X, L2, L1, Up, Down.
- Clear Weather
- L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, Triangle.
- Cloudy Weather
- L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, Square.
Published 11 Jun 2020