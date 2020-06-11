All GTA 3 cheat codes for PS2

×
The release of GTA 3 marked a new era for the GTA franchise. It announced Rockstar Games' arrival as one of the most forward-thinking and revolutionary studios.

GTA 3 took the GTA franchise into the 3D era, with the previous games being top-down 2D games, that were competent enough to make a mark. However, they couldn't rival the contemporaries of that era.

Games like Tomb Raider were already making waves with 3D graphics and Rockstar Games had not put out a 3D game yet.

That changed with GTA 3, which was the first 3D game in the GTA franchise and was not a linear shooter like most games at that point. It provided the player with a vast open-world that they could explore on their own.

The open-world genre is now one of the most common genres in video-gaming today. Although, no game could match GTA 3 for its scale and number of activities available to the players.

It is still a great game to play, and was one of the most popular games on the PS2.

GTA 3 cheats for PS2

  • All Weapons
  • R2, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up.
  • More Money ($250,000)
  • R2, R2, L1, L1, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up.
  • Full Health
  • R2, R2, L1, R1, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up.
  • This code also repairs the car engine if you're driving and it's damaged.
  • Full Armor
  • R2, R2, L1, L2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up.
  • Change into a random outfit
  • Right, Down, Left, Up, L1, L2, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up.
  • Raise Wanted Level
  • R2, R2, L1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right.
  • No Wanted Level
  • R2, R2, L1, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down.
  • Increased Gore
  • Square, L1, Circle, Down, L1, R1, Triangle, Right, L1, X.
No Conformation Message will appear.

  • Improved Car Skills
  • R1, L1, R2, L1, Left, R1, R1, Triangle.
  • (Improves Cornering, Acceleration, Braking and you are able to jump by pressing L3)
  • Invisible Cars
  • L1, L1, Square, R2, Triangle, L1, Triangle
  • Blow Up All Cars
  • L2, R2, L1, R1, L2, R2, Triangle, Square, Circle, Triangle, L2, L1.
  • Fly Cars Like The Dodo
  • Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Down, L1, R1.
  • Spawn A Tank
  • Circle, Circle, Circle, Circle, Circle, Circle, R1, L2, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle.
  • Slow Motion
  • Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, R1, R2.
  • Fast Motion
  • Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, L1, L2.
  • Speed Up Time
  • Circle, Circle, Circle, Square, Square, Square, Square, Square, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle.
  • Pedestrians Hate You
  • Down, Up, Left, Up, X, R1, R2, L1, L2.
  • Pedestrians Fight Each Other
  • Down, Up, Left, Up, X, R1, R2, L2, L1.
  • Crazy Pedestrians With Weapons
  • R2, R1, Triangle, X, L2, L1, Up, Down.
  • Clear Weather
  • L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, Triangle.
  • Cloudy Weather
  • L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, Square.

(Source: The Gta place)

Published 11 Jun 2020, 12:24 IST
GTA
