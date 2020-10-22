GTA Online Weekly Update 10/22: Returning Halloween Vehicles, S80RR and more

As Halloween rolls around, this week's update in GTA Online is decidedly spooky with the return of Halloween-themed vehicles as well as cosmetic items to reflect the festive mood.

In addition to that, the S80RR will be available as the Podium Vehicle for this week in the Diamond Casino in GTA Online. The car can be won for free by spinning the Lucky Wheel.

Also, as has become a custom with the Weekly Updates in GTA Online, there are plenty of discounts on Sports Classic. The meme continues to prevail as players are treated to yet another week of discounts on the Sports Classic class.

GTA Online Weekly Update 10/22

New Content:

Podium Vehicle: S80RR

Returning Content:

Halloween cosmetic items

Halloween vehicles

Peyote Plants

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

Beast Vs. Slasher

Slasher

Slashers

Advertisement

Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:

Bunker - Slasher

Discounted Content:

Swinger, $454,500

190z, $450,000

Viseris, $437,500

Savestra, $495,000

Rapid GT Classic, $442,500

Torero, $499,000

Infernus Classic, $457,500

Mamba, $497,500

Stirling GT, $487,500

Z Type, $475,000

Romero Hearse, $31,500

Sanctus, $1,396,500

Lurcher, $455,000

Reaper, $1,116,500

RC Tank, $1,365,000

Time Trial:

Fort Zancudo, Par Time of 01:44.00

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Cemetary, Par Time of 01:20.00

Targeted Sales:

TBA

Twitch Prime Discounts:

FH-1 Hunter

P-45 Nokota

Halloween Vehicles

Halloween-themed vehicles were added to GTA Online as part of the Halloween Surprise and this week's update sees them return to the game. The two cars available as Halloween vehicles are:

Albany Franken Strange

(image credits: gtawiki fandom)

"The unlikely product of Albany's design team leafing through a vintage car magazine while in the depths of a masculine overdose. The Franken Stange will make you the envy of goths, emo hipsters, and vampire wannabes everywhere. Don't be fooled by what's left of its old-world charm; the steering linkage may be from 1910, but the engine has just enough horsepower to tear itself (and you) to pieces at the first bump in the road."

―Southern San Andreas Super Autos description.

Albany Lurcher

(image credits: gtawiki fandom)

"Dismissed as 'over the top' for the 90s pro wrestling circuit, the Albany Lurcher was a car ahead of its time. Since then, American society has moved on, and this forgotten gem has been taken to heart as the centerpiece of choice for funeral orgies across the nation. Don't take chances when it comes to your legacy: accessorize your demise, and turn your death into a statement that nobody wants to hear."

―Southern San Andreas Super Autos description.