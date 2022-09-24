Guide to play Jhin in League of Legends season 12

Jhin is a prominent ADC in League of Legends and is considered one of the most fun champions to play. His gameplay and design are incredibly unique.

Over the last few weeks, Jhin has clawed his way back into the meta. This makes sense as he provides a lot of flexibility to a team, making him a good champion to pick and play.

August @RiotAugust Jhin's 4th shot used to deal true damage instead % missing health.



Had to change it after a playtest where he literally one-shot a full health Zed who dared walk into his AA range.

Jhin is often considered one of the safest picks, especially in solo queue games. He has decent carry potential and can soak in a lot of pressure. This provides the rest of the team with a lot of space to make plays across the map.

Runes, Item build, and gameplay guide to Jhin in League of Legends season 12

Before proceeding further, it is important to have a brief rundown on Jhin in League of Legends.

As mentioned earlier, one of the key reasons why Jhin is so great is that he can play weakside. He is quite immune to dives as he can farm under the tower without ever worrying about losing out in the lane.

The champion does not have a lot of wave clear. However, players who can manage his four-shot combo properly will be able to get every minion in the lane without any worries.

Another thing that makes Jhin strong is his Ultimate, which can be used from a very long range. This means he can provide massive support to the team without even being present in the teamfight.

Jhin's Ultimate also hits very hard and can be used effectively to take down enemies in low health.

Jhin does have two major weaknesses. One of them is that he is not a hyper-scaling carry like Jinx and Aphelios. This means he is not a champion who can be depended upon to carry in the late game.

Apart from that, Jhin is not very mobile and will die instantly if caught out. One of the worst things about him is that if he falls behind, he becomes a liability to everyone else in the team.

With all this in mind, it is now time to take a look at the guide for the champion in League of Legends.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Rune path for Jhin in League of Legends

Jhin rune path (Image via League of Legends)

Primary Rune (Precision): Fleet Footwork, Presence of Mind, Legend: Bloodline, Coup de Grace

Secondary Rune (Sorcery): Celerity, Gathering Storm

These runes are basically crafted to enhance Jhin's damage and mobility in League of Legends.

As mentioned previously, Jhin is not very mobile. Fleet Footwork will help him to remain healthy in the lane (through healing) and gain bonus movement speed by hitting minions.

Celerity can provide him with additional movement speed, while the rest of the runes can enhance his damage output.

Item build

The item build for Jhin in League of Legends is as follows:

Galeforce

Collector

Rapid Fire Cannon

Infinity Edge

Lord Dominik's Regard

Berserker's Greaves

Jhin is all about dealing high damage and executing enemies with his basic attacks. Using Galeforce, he can not only dash into an enemy and get in range but also dash out if necessary.

Collector synergizes extremely well with Jhin's four-shot attack pattern. The damage of the fourth shot, combined with Collector, can often execute low health bar enemies instantly.

Obviously, the rest of the items will provide him with a bit of scaling so that his damage does not fall off too much compared to hyper carries.

Gameplay tips

Jhin is not like the other ADCs in League of Legends. Unlike the generic marksmen champions, he hits four shots before reloading his gun. However, the fourth shot deals the most damage and synergizes with items like the Collector and Rapid Fire Cannon.

One of the key things that new players should learn is how to manage Jhin's four-shot combo. They should use it in a way where they either save the fourth shot to poke an enemy or use it to execute cannon minions in lane for extra gold.

Players can use Jhin's other abilities to hold on to that fourth shot. If they use his Q or any other ability with the fourth shot in hand, the champion will keep holding onto it for a long time. This way, players can use it when they find the right opportunity.

Jhin's Q ability is quite good at clearing waves, and players should use it as much as possible. In fact, they are recommended to use it on the minions who are behind the wave so that the Q ability also hits an enemy champion. The ability bounces four times and will mark any champion it hits.

League of Legends players can use the Q and W combo to lock enemies in place, thus creating an opening for the rest of the team to follow and deal damage.

