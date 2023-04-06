Gundam Evolution Season 4 preview - Enter Dynames and Headquarters game mode

Gundam Evolution's Season 4 brings Gundam Dynames to the online shooter and a brand new gameplay mode - Headquarters. Finally, the game has another sniper mobile suit, and it comes from Gundam 00. Lockon Stratos' mobile suit packs both a high-powered sniper rifle and a pair of less-powerful pistols. There's more to it than that, though - it has several powerful utility skills and an aggressive ultimate.

Additionally, I and other press members had the opportunity to try out the new game mode in Gundam Evolution - Headquarters. This map takes place in "Buried City" and feels like it has a faster pace and more easily-understood objectives than perhaps some of the other modes. It was more tactical and far more enjoyable. It wasn't all perfect, though, so here's the good and bad of Season 4.

Gundam Evolution Season 4 introduces Gundam Dynames

Before the event, I spent some time with GN-002 Gundam Dynames in the training mode of Gundam Evolution. I needed to know what I was getting into, especially since this model is a sniper. Introduced in season 1 of Mobile Suit Gundam 00, the Gundan Dynames is piloted by Lockon Stratos and operated by Celestial Being. Below are the abilities of this mobile suit.

Weapons

GN Sniper Rifle: LMB Fires effectively at long range. RMB: Hold your weapon steady and deploy a forward shield that blocks damage. Long-range accuracy improves.

LMB Fires effectively at long range. RMB: Hold your weapon steady and deploy a forward shield that blocks damage. Long-range accuracy improves. GN Beam Pistol: LMB: Fires effectively up to medium range. Gain an extra dash while using the GN Beam Pistol. It cannot be used during TRANS-AM.

Abilities

GN Missile [F]: Fires a GN Missile. Draws in nearby enemies for a short time after activation.

Fires a GN Missile. Draws in nearby enemies for a short time after activation. Weapon Change [E]: Changes the main weapon. When going from the GN Sniper Rifle to the GN Beam Pistol, the boost gauge recovers a little.

Changes the main weapon. When going from the GN Sniper Rifle to the GN Beam Pistol, the boost gauge recovers a little. Recovery Gun [C]: Repair a disabled ally from a distance.

Repair a disabled ally from a distance. TRANS-AM [Q]: Temporarily enter TRANS-AM mode. While in TRANS-AM, you can charge the GN Sniper Rifle, increasing its damage the more it's charged.

Most of this kit is incredible as it pertains to Gundam Evolution. However, while I was in training mode, I noticed something. When I wasn't scoping in (RMB), I couldn't hit the Zaku II's even if I stood directly before them. The hit detection on it was incredibly weak. However, it may simply be a training mode bug for Gundam Dynames.

Unfortunately, the action in the matches was far too heated to test it there. I'll update the preview once I get further confirmation on it. You can set up some amazing kills with the Missile since it drags people together like a magnet.

Gundam Dynames' sniper rifle is fairly powerful, but it doesn't seem capable of one-shotting many mobile suits. The Beam Pistols felt similar to Reaper or Tracer in Overwatch but didn't pack much power. They're suitable for when you've been jumped and need to get away or when it's not safe to snipe.

I adored the Recovery Gun and TRANS-AM, though. Being able to heal players from being downed from afar was a really lovely touch. While I didn't do amazing with the Gundam Dynames, I did very much enjoy playing it. I think it's a little on the weaker side, but that might be my lack of skill. For the rest of the event, I played the Hyperion, which I fell in love with.

Headquarters is a great new mode for Gundam Evolution

I love Gundam Evolution, but I'm not crazy about the current game modes. I'm still holding out for something like a Team Deathmatch. The constantly changing objectives are neat, but I want something a bit more tactical. That's what I got with the new Headquarters mode.

Each team goes on the attack with a choke point in the center. The first goal is to conquer this before time runs out. Whoever gets this secures a point. The goal is to get 5 points, or whoever reaches the most by the end.

Once that has been done, the enemy base will unlock, and you will need to destroy the power source within. This will be harder since the enemy team will spawn closer in this Gundam Evolution match. We tried out Gundam Dynames on this map, and it felt like sniping had fair possibilities.

Once you break the core down to 50%, there's a brief timer before you can return to attacking the base. The enemy team has to keep you from succeeding, which will give them a point.

From then on, another round begins. The map we played on felt fairly balanced, allowing for give and take. There are plenty of tactical possibilities and ways to play around the objective. I do hope there are more maps for this mode.

Final Thoughts

I think this is a solid start for Season 4 of Gundam Evolution. Besides the weird inability to shoot targets without scoping in, Gundam Dynames is relatively strong, and the new mode is quite fun. Honestly, it's my favorite map in the game right now. I do hope other stages will be released for it soon so it doesn't get too played out.

Season 4, also known as "BALLISTA," will begin on April 13, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes