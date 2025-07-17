  • home icon
  Hanwha Life Esports vs AG.AL in League of Legends EWC 2025 Quarterfinals: Prediction, livestream details, and more

Hanwha Life Esports vs AG.AL in League of Legends EWC 2025 Quarterfinals: Prediction, livestream details, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jul 17, 2025 00:37 GMT
HLE VS AL in lol ewc 2025 playoffs
Viper to face his old teammate, Tarzan, in the LoL EWC 2025 Quarterfinals (Image via HLE)

The Quarterfinals of the League of Legends EWC 2025 feature Hanwha Life Esports (HLE) vs AG.AL on July 17, 2025. The winner of this best-of-three series will advance to the Semifinals to face the victor of the T1 vs CFO/KOI series. As this is a Single-Elimination bracket, the losing team will be eliminated. Furthermore, the series will be played using LoL patch 25.13, Fearless Draft format.

Here are more details regarding Hanwha Life Esports (HLE) and AG.AL's recent performances ahead of their League of Legends EWC 2025 Quarterfinal showdown on July 17, 2025.

Note: Anyone's Legend, the LPL first seed, is competing under the banner of AG.AL at EWC 2025.

Hanwha Life Esports vs AG.AL in League of Legends EWC 2025: Who will win the Quarterfinal clash?

After failing to qualify for the League of Legends MSI 2025, Hanwha Life Esports breezed through the EWC 2025 Group Stage with two consecutive victories against CTBC Flying Oyster and KOI. While the team's early game looked a bit shaky, its mid-to-late game team fights and Botlane's carry factor were crucial for the triumphs.

Notably, the most influential player for HLE was its Support, Delight. His Rakan and Rell gameplay was exceptional. Meanwhile, the Toplaner, Zeus, struggled a bit in both matches' laning phase, but delivered a prominent performance in the mid-to-late game.

On the other hand, AG.AL has joined the EWC 2025 playoffs after showcasing a monumental performance in the MSI. The team's overall synergy and team fighting capabilities are incredible.

Furthermore, players such as Tarzan, Shanks, and Hope are in great form and have a deep champion pool. As the series will be played in a best-of-three, Fearless Draft format, AG.AL should be considered the slight favorite based on the recent results.

Prediction: AG.AL 2 - 1 Hanwha Life Esports

Hanwha Life Esports vs AG.AL: Head-to-head

This will be the first time HLE and AG.AL face off in a LoL esports event.

Previous results

HLE won its previous match against KOI in the EWC 2025 Group Stage.

Meanwhile, AG.AL lost 2-3 against T1 in the MSI 2025 Lower Bracket Final.

Rosters

HLE

  • Top: Zeus (EWC Winner 2024)
  • Jungle: Peanut
  • Mid: Zeka
  • ADC: Viper
  • Support: Delight
AG.AL

  • Top: Flandre
  • Jungle: Tarzan
  • Mid: Shanks
  • ADC: Hope
  • Support: Kael

How to watch Hanwha Life Esports vs AG.AL in League of Legends EWC 2025 Quarterfinals

Here are the scheduled starting times of the HLE vs AG.AL series:

  • PT: July 17, 2025, at 4 am
  • CET: July 17, 2025, at 1 pm
  • IST: July 17, 2025, at 4:30 pm
  • Beijing CST: July 17, 2025, at 7 pm
  • KST: July 17, 2025, at 8 pm

To watch the EWC 2025 live, visit the following websites:

  • YouTube: EWC
  • Twitch: EWC
  • Esportsworldcup.com: EWC

Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

Edited by Debayan Saha
