The Quarterfinals of the League of Legends EWC 2025 feature Hanwha Life Esports (HLE) vs AG.AL on July 17, 2025. The winner of this best-of-three series will advance to the Semifinals to face the victor of the T1 vs CFO/KOI series. As this is a Single-Elimination bracket, the losing team will be eliminated. Furthermore, the series will be played using LoL patch 25.13, Fearless Draft format.

Here are more details regarding Hanwha Life Esports (HLE) and AG.AL's recent performances ahead of their League of Legends EWC 2025 Quarterfinal showdown on July 17, 2025.

Note: Anyone's Legend, the LPL first seed, is competing under the banner of AG.AL at EWC 2025.

Hanwha Life Esports vs AG.AL in League of Legends EWC 2025: Who will win the Quarterfinal clash?

After failing to qualify for the League of Legends MSI 2025, Hanwha Life Esports breezed through the EWC 2025 Group Stage with two consecutive victories against CTBC Flying Oyster and KOI. While the team's early game looked a bit shaky, its mid-to-late game team fights and Botlane's carry factor were crucial for the triumphs.

Notably, the most influential player for HLE was its Support, Delight. His Rakan and Rell gameplay was exceptional. Meanwhile, the Toplaner, Zeus, struggled a bit in both matches' laning phase, but delivered a prominent performance in the mid-to-late game.

On the other hand, AG.AL has joined the EWC 2025 playoffs after showcasing a monumental performance in the MSI. The team's overall synergy and team fighting capabilities are incredible.

Furthermore, players such as Tarzan, Shanks, and Hope are in great form and have a deep champion pool. As the series will be played in a best-of-three, Fearless Draft format, AG.AL should be considered the slight favorite based on the recent results.

Prediction: AG.AL 2 - 1 Hanwha Life Esports

Hanwha Life Esports vs AG.AL: Head-to-head

This will be the first time HLE and AG.AL face off in a LoL esports event.

Also read: League of Legends patch 25.13 notes

Previous results

HLE won its previous match against KOI in the EWC 2025 Group Stage.

Meanwhile, AG.AL lost 2-3 against T1 in the MSI 2025 Lower Bracket Final.

Rosters

HLE

Top : Zeus (EWC Winner 2024)

: Zeus (EWC Winner 2024) Jungle : Peanut

: Peanut Mid : Zeka

: Zeka ADC : Viper

: Viper Support: Delight

AG.AL

Top : Flandre

: Flandre Jungle : Tarzan

: Tarzan Mid : Shanks

: Shanks ADC : Hope

: Hope Support: Kael

How to watch Hanwha Life Esports vs AG.AL in League of Legends EWC 2025 Quarterfinals

Here are the scheduled starting times of the HLE vs AG.AL series:

PT : July 17, 2025, at 4 am

: July 17, 2025, at 4 am CET : July 17, 2025, at 1 pm

: July 17, 2025, at 1 pm IST : July 17, 2025, at 4:30 pm

: July 17, 2025, at 4:30 pm Beijing CST : July 17, 2025, at 7 pm

: July 17, 2025, at 7 pm KST: July 17, 2025, at 8 pm

To watch the EWC 2025 live, visit the following websites:

YouTube : EWC

: EWC Twitch: EWC

EWC Esportsworldcup.com: EWC

