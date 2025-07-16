Hanwha Life Esports vs CFO in League of Legends EWC 2025 Group Stage: Prediction, livestream details, and more

Group B of the League of Legends EWC 2025 features Hanwha Life Esports vs CFO on July 16, 2025. The victor will advance to the Winners' match to face the victor between KOI and GAM Esports. Meanwhile, the loser will fall to the lower bracket and face the loser of the KOI-GAM series. The fixture will be conducted using LoL patch 25.13, and in a best-of-one format.

Here are more details regarding Hanwha Life Esports (HLE) vs CTBC Flying Oyster's (CFO) recent performances ahead of their League of Legends EWC 2025 Group Stage showdown on July 16, 2025.

HLE vs CFO in League of Legends EWC 2025 Group Stage: Who will win the LCK vs LCP battle?

Following a magnificent LCK split, HLE failed to qualify for the MSI 2025 after a devastating 0-3 loss against T1 in the Road to MSI event. However, the squad is stacked with legendary names across all roles, and it can be considered one of the tournament favorites at the EWC 2025.

The players to look for at HLE are its Toplaner, Zeus, and the Botlane duo of Viper-Delight. With the former's heavy carry potential and the ADC role being prominent in the current LoL meta, they can significantly impact the clash.

However, the LCP 2025 Mid-Season winner, CFO, delivered an exceptional performance at the MSI. It almost defeated T1 on the opening series and obliterated LEC's KOI to solidify its spot as one of the top-notch teams in the world currently.

Furthermore, as the clash against HLE will be in a best-of-one format, CFO can certainly pull an upset if talented players like HongQ, Doggo, and others put out a notable performance.

Prediction: HLE 1 - 0 CFO

HLE vs CFO: Head-to-head

These two teams previously faced each other once in the LoL First Stand 2025, where HLE won the series 2-0.

Also read: League of Legends patch 25.13 notes

Previous results

HLE lost its previous series 0-3 against T1 in the Road to MSI 2025 event.

On the other hand, CFO lost 1-3 against LPL's Anyone's Legend in the MSI 2025 Lower Bracket.

Rosters

HLE

Top : Zeus (EWC Winner 2024)

: Zeus (EWC Winner 2024) Jungle : Peanut

: Peanut Mid : Zeka

: Zeka ADC : Viper

: Viper Support: Delight

CFO

Top : Driver, Rest

: Driver, Rest Jungle : JunJia

: JunJia Mid : HongQ

: HongQ ADC : Doggo

: Doggo Support: Kaiwing

How to watch HLE vs CFO in League of Legends EWC 2025 Group Stage

Here are the scheduled starting times of the HLE vs CFO series:

PT : July 16, 2025, at 2 am

: July 16, 2025, at 2 am CET : July 16, 2025, at 11 am

: July 16, 2025, at 11 am IST : July 16, 2025, at 2:30 pm

: July 16, 2025, at 2:30 pm Beijing CST : July 16, 2025, at 5 pm

: July 16, 2025, at 5 pm KST: July 16, 2025, at 6 pm

To watch the EWC 2025 live, visit the following websites:

YouTube : EWC

: EWC Esportsworldcup.com: EWC

