"Hasagi!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1147 (Wednesday, August 27, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Aug 26, 2025 22:00 GMT
Totemic Maokai in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Totemic Maokai in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for August 27, 2025, are out. Like always, the puzzles you have to solve today have an extensive connection with League of Legends champions. A considerable knowledge of their lore, abilities, splash art, and other information is required to solve these challenges.

The Quote puzzle in the 1147th edition of LoLdle is:

"Hasagi!"

Ashe, Yasuo, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1147th edition (August 27, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for August 27, 2025, are:

  • Classic: Ashe
  • Quote: Yasuo
  • Ability: Jarvan IV; Bonus: E (Demacian Standard)
  • Emoji: Zoe
  • Splash Art: Maokai; Bonus: Totemic Maokai

The Classic LoLdle answer of August 27, 2025, is Ashe. The Quote mentions Yasuo, one of the popular picks for the Midlane role in League of Legends.

The Ability puzzle boasts Jarvan IV's E ability, named Demacian Standard, and the Emoji puzzle shows Zoe. Lastly, the Splash Art unveils Maokai's Totemic skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1146 (August 26): Yuumi, Lee Sin, Viktor, Urgot, Jhin
  • LoLdle 1145 (August 25): Leona, Zeri, Kassadin, Lulu, Rengar
  • LoLdle 1144 (August 24): Gnar, Leona, Ekko, Nidalee, Gwen
  • LoLdle 1143 (August 23): Illaoi, Tristana, Singed, Kindred, Vi
  • LoLdle 1142 (August 22): Nilah, Brand, Corki, Shaco, Sylas
  • LoLdle 1141 (August 21): Skarner, Qiyana, Azir, Yone, Milio
  • LoLdle 1140 (August 20): Sona, Caitlyn, Pyke, Brand, Miss Fortune
  • LoLdle 1139 (August 19): Nunu & Willump, Maokai, Lux, Bard, Kai'Sa
  • LoLdle 1138 (August 18): Lux, Rammus, Smolder, Malzahar, Wukong
  • LoLdle 1137 (August 17): Vayne, Zilean, Sejuani, Sivir, Pantheon
  • LoLdle 1136 (August 16): Caitlyn, Camille, Katarina, Jayce, Galio
  • LoLdle 1135 (August 15): Ivern, Taliyah, Yorick, Naafiri, Warwick
  • LoLdle 1134 (August 14): Diana, Taric, Veigar, Volibear, Fiora
  • LoLdle 1133 (August 13): Anivia, Jhin, Evelynn, Akshan, Sona
The answers to the 1148th edition of LoLdle will be shared on August 28, 2025.

