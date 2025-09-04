Hell is Us: How to solve the Blue Flower Scroll puzzle in Lake Cynon

Solving the Blue Flower Scroll puzzle in Hell is Us reveals a whole new area in the Lake Cynon region. This region is accessible only after solving the Watcher's Nest coffin puzzle and talking to Ernest Cadell in Senedra Forest. While the scroll mentions a cryptic poem and an image to solve the puzzle in Lake Cynon, deciphering them can be troublesome.

Here's an extensive guide on solving the Blue Flower Scroll puzzle in Hell is Us to progress in the story.

Note: This guide mainly focuses on the main story progression of Hell is Us.

Where should you go after getting the Blue Flower Scroll in Hell is Us?

The Blue Flower Scroll (Image via Nacon)

Since Ernest Cadell of Senedra Forest unveils that these flowers are found in Lake Cynon, fast-travel there using your APC. After that, head northeast to find a valley full of the Blue Flowers.

Then, go northwest to find the rectangular pool surrounded by five pointy pillars. The image from the scroll shows this location, where you must perform specific actions to solve the puzzle.

What should you do to solve the Blue Flower Scroll puzzle in Hell is Us?

Hit the pillars in this order with symbols: Crown, Waterdrop, Key, Star, Goblet (Image via Nacon)

If you open the Blue Flower Scroll, you can see an image of a key, pointing to the third symbol on a pillar. There are five pillars surrounding the pool, each with a different symbol. To solve the puzzle, you must strike at them in the correct order. You can learn about the sequence by exploring and seeking clues around the pool.

Here is the correct order to hit the pointy pillars with symbols for solving the Blue Flower Scroll puzzle in Hell is Us:

Crown

Waterdrop

Key

Star

Goblet

Notably, if you fail to hit them in the proper order, you must strike the remaining and start again.

Get the Gear Spindle from here (Image via Nacon)

After striking them in the correct sequence, collect the Gear Spindle found near the pool.

Use the Gear Spindle here to activate the mechanism (Image via Nacon)

Next, use it on the newly appeared structure on the edge of the pool to solve the Blue Flower Scroll puzzle. When done, navigate to the bottom of the pool, enter from the east, and keep moving forward to find a save point.

This concludes our guide to solving the Blue Flower Scroll puzzle.

