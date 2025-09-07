Helldivers 2 audio crackling and sound issues: Possible fixes and reasons

The Helldivers 2 audio crackling and sound issues can be frustrating for players. Audio is an important in-game aspect that can affect both immersion and gameplay effectiveness. The audio crackling and sound issues in Helldivers persist even a year after its PC release. These problems are spontaneous and can appear in the form of sudden crackling, static noises, low volume, audio cuts, etc.

Below, we have mentioned some potential fixes and reasons for Helldivers 2 audio crackling and sound issues.

Helldivers 2 audio crackling and sound issues: Why it happens and how to fix them

There are various reasons for audio crackling and sound issues in Helldivers 2. They could result from a combination of client-side or server-side problems. Hardware issues might also be a factor, but without conclusive evidence or official acknowledgment, the exact cause of the problems remains unknown.

Bluetooth headset profile switching

Hands-free Bluetooth profile in Windows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Microsoft)

Helldivers 2's audio crackling and sound issues may occur when the Windows operating system defaults to a low-quality hands-free Bluetooth profile. You can resolve audio output issues and distortion by switching to the high-quality stereo profile. Here's how to do so on your Windows 11 PC:

Use the Windows key + R shortcut to open the Run dialogue box.

Paste this code - shell:::{A8A91A66-3A7D-4424-8D24-04E180695C7A}

Select the Bluetooth headset option.

Right-click and select properties, then open the Services tab.

Finally, uncheck Hands-free telephony from the available options.

Update your audio drivers

Audio drivers in Windows 11 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Microsoft)

Outdated audio drivers can also cause audio crackling and sound issues in Helldivers 2. You can update the drivers with the help of the Windows update service or by installing the latest drivers from your platform's website.

Toggle Bluetooth Audio Gateway Service

Disabling the Bluetooth Audio Gateway Service on your PC could resolve the audio crackling issues in Helldivers 2. Here's how to do that:

Boot your system. From the search box, look for the Services tab.

Inside the tab, scroll down to Bluetooth Audio Gateway.

Right-click on it and select stop.

Now, right-click on it and click on Properties.

Finally, set Startup type to Disabled.

Repair game files

Sometimes, corrupt game files can create sound issues in games. Thankfully, Steam's file validation option lets players repair and update broken files without reinstalling. Here's how you can verify the integrity of the game files on PC:

Launch Steam.

In-game library, right-click on Helldivers 2 and select Properties.

In the Properties tab, select the Installed files option and click on "Verify integrity of game files."

Wait for the verification to complete and launch the game.

