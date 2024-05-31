Helldivers 2 latest Major Order involves weaponized dark fluid

The latest Helldivers 2 Major Order is here. Last time around, Super Earth discovered a factory "petafactory" on Valyria 5. It was expected that the Automatons would use it to mass-produce weapons of war. However, the priority has quickly changed and Helldivers are now fighting for the eradication of Terminus.

The soldiers will be making use of weaponized dark fluid as they begin to take major steps in the Second Galactic War. Let's take a closer look at the latest Helldivers 2 Major Order.

Helldivers 2 new Major Order is called Operation "Enduring Peace"

While Super Earth agrees that the destruction of an entire planet is a tragedy, it seems they're left with no other options. If the Madeira Supercolony is allowed to stand, it could lead to a surge in the number of Terminid enemy types in Helldivers 2. So, It has been decided that Madeira must fall. However, taking down an entire planet is easier said than done.

But, the forces of Super Earth seem prepared. They will be making use of a 'well-understood' alien weapon. Through this weapon the Helldivers plan on using weaponized dark fluid to serve the Terminids a cup of Liber-tea.

The Terminids have always been a huge threat to democracy, but this time around it seems like the bugs will be wiped out for good. However, diverting all of Super Earth's forces towards the Terminids could allow the Automaton enemy types in Helldivers 2 to regroup.

This Major Order could end up being a massive blow to the Terminids (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios)

Super Earth has always been fighting an uphill battle against the bot army. Now, the upcoming fight against the Terminids could leave the protectors of democracy at an even bigger disadvantage. However, Super Earth seldom takes a step without considering the consequences, so we can expect the team to have something in store for the Automatons.

The Second Galactic War is seemingly moving into the latter stages. If the Helldivers can complete this Major Order, the Terminids will lose their footing in the war. Moreover, if the usage of weaponized dark fluid succeeds, we can expect it to make a return in the fight against the Automatons. Hopefully, this mission will end in success for Super Earth.

