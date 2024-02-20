Helldivers 2 quickplay not working error: Possible fixes and reasons

The Helldivers 2 quickplay not working error is easily one of the most annoying technical issues that many players, especially on PC, are facing. Since its release a week back, Helldivers 2 has been facing numerous technical problems, mostly related to its online connectivity and game modes.

While developer Arrowhead Game Studios has been hard at work addressing as many issues as possible with a constant barrage of hotfixes and title updates, Helldivers 2 has yet to reach a stable state. After the last major update, many have been reporting issues related to the title's quickplay feature.

Here's everything you need to know about the Helldivers 2 quickplay not working error, including possible fixes, reasons, and more.

Exploring possible fixes for Helldivers 2 quickplay not working error

Quickplay is one of the most basic features of any multiplayer-focused game like Helldivers 2. It allows you to use the quick-match features, hopping on planets either solo or with a squad to establish "managed democracy" against the Terminid and the Automaton forces. However, since the last update, this feature has not worked as intended.

One of the biggest issues Helldivers 2 has been facing since its release on February 8, 2024, is the overcrowding of servers. Despite being the sequel to a lesser-known PlayStation IP, Arrowhead Game Studio's latest title ended up being a smash hit among newcomers and fans of third-person shooters and co-op looter-shooter games.

Within a few days following its release, Helldivers 2 surpassed God of War (2018) as the best-selling PlayStation PC title. However, the game's instant rise to fame and popularity wasn't something Arrowhead Game Studios likely prepared for, and hence, there was a myriad of server issues.

Helldivers 2 quickplay not working error is essentially a byproduct of these server issues. This problem was somewhat remedied following the hotfix deployed shortly after the game's release. However, it seems to have reared its ugly head once again, making it difficult for players to enter a match without having to wait in long queues.

Unfortunately, as of writing, there isn't a definitive fix for this issue. For that, you must wait for an official update from Arrowhead Game Studios. However, there are a few things you can try to potentially get quickplay working on your PC or PS5.

Make sure you have crossplay enabled in the settings, allowing the game to search from a bigger pool of players for matchmaking.

enabled in the settings, allowing the game to search from a bigger pool of players for matchmaking. Try connecting with your squad manually via the friends option in-game instead of relying on quickplay.

Keep an eye out on Arrowhead Game Studios and Helldivers' social channels for news on potential server downtimes. Helldivers 2 quickplay not working error can also crop up before and during potential server downtime, which isn't rare for online-only games.

