Hogwarts Legacy walkthrough: How to complete A Thief in the Night side quest

Hogwarts Legacy comprises a slew of side characters that will assign you missions. A Thief in the Night side quest involves helping Padraic Haggarty find a thief who has robbed a precious trinket. He suspects his sister Catrin is the culprit since she is part of Victor Rookwood’s crew.

You can initiate this side quest after reaching level 20. You must investigate the area at night time to get to the bottom of this mystery. This involves following a trail of coins that will lead you across two camps. Defeat the enemies and then find the culprit.

Finding Padraic’s family heirloom in A Thief in the Night side quest in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy features several side missions to sink your time into. A Thief in the Night side quest can be triggered by speaking with Padraic in the Irondale region of Feldcroft. You can use the Irondale Floo Flame point to get there. Padraic will keep uttering incoherent words before you engage him in a conversation.

Objective: To retrieve Padraic Haggarty’s stolen family heirloom.

Quest description: You will find a troubled man venting about his stolen trinket. After speaking with him, you learn that Padraic suspects his sister Catrin of stealing the precious heirloom. You must investigate the matter at night and uncover the culprit of this robbery.

Rewards: Niffler Mask and 180 experience (XP).

You can find Padraic in Irondale (Image via WB Games)

If you speak with Padraic during the day, you will have to wait till night to proceed with the quest. Go to the world map menu and press the R3 button (on PS5) to skip to nightfall. Cast Revelio to highlight your surroundings. You will find a trail of coins ahead of you on the right side of Padraic’s vendor stand.

These coins will be highlighted in blue on your screen. Press the square button (on PS5) to collect them. It is optional to collect these coins, so you can ignore them and follow the trail. It is ideal for picking them up since you can accumulate a significant amount of Galleons by the end of this trail.

Following the trail of coins to nab the culprit

Follow the coin trail to get to the culprit (Image via WB Games)

This will lead you to a goblin loyalist camp. They are easy to defeat with any damage spells. Cast Revelio and highlight all the loot in the camp. Collect them all if you wish, and then keep following the trail of coins that will have you descending a small cliff.

At one point, you will come across a crossroads with two coin trails; one left leading to another goblin camp while the other heading to a different area.

Take the trail on the right, and you will come across a rock corner with a Niffler wandering about. It turns out this magical beast was responsible for stealing Padraic’s family heirloom. You will also notice that your mini-map shows a purple patch in this spot.

Catch the Niffler using the Nab-Sack (Image via WB Games)

It implies that you are at the desired location to find the heirloom. Capture the Niffler using the Nab-Sack before looking for the heirloom. The Nab-Sack is a magical bag that allows you to catch the various beasts in Hogwarts Legacy and safely hand them over to others. It can be equipped with any spell slot. Once captured, feel free to use Revelio to search for the heirloom.

It can be found atop the rock and will be highlighted in blue. Scale the rock and collect the Haggarty Family Heirloom. Travel back to Irondale and speak with Padraic to inform him about your triumph. He was shocked to learn that a creature could steal his belongings while adding that he never believed his sister would steal from him.

The heirloom can be found on top of the rocks near the Niffler (Image via WB Games)

More about Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy features a vast open world with activities like brewing potions, taming magical beasts, solving puzzles, clearing bandit camps, and more. The events in Hogwarts Legacy are set way before the existence of any fan-favorite characters.

This gap is bridged by the thematic gameplay elements and a meticulously designed Hogwarts castle. Avalanche Software decided to skip the morality system in Hogwarts Legacy but included unforgivable curses like Imperio, Crucio, and Avada Kedavra. Casting Avada Kedvra in the classrooms invokes reactions from professors.

Poll : 0 votes