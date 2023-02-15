How to obtain and use Rowland's map in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy features a slew of side missions with its unique narrative. One such side quest is The Tale of Rowland Oakes, which involves finding Adelaide's uncle. He is missing, and she requests you to look for him. Following the quest marker, you will encounter a camp overrun by goblin loyalists.

Collect Rowland's map and his journal from this camp. The map contains a hand-drawn picture that is a clue to his whereabouts. Follow a river trail to the southwest of the camp. This will lead you to a set of ruins where Rowland is held captive.

Using Rowland's map in Hogwarts Legacy

Side missions in Hogwarts Legacy can be acquired by interacting with fellow students, professors, and other characters. Adelaide Oakes will contact you via an owl post and request to meet near the Transfiguration Courtyard. Interacting with her triggers a side mission called The Tale of Rowland Oakes.

Rowland is Adelaide's uncle and a trader who might have fallen prey to a deal gone wrong. Adelaide suspects goblin loyalists, and thus you will have to travel to a camp in the North Hogwarts section of the map. This is near Jackdaw's Tomb Floo Flame point.

The camp can be found near the Jackdaw's Tomb fast travel point (Image via WB Games)

Goblin loyalists will guard the camp. You can easily defeat them by casting damage spells. Use Revelio once you are done dealing with them. You will find a couple of items highlighted near the wooden crate. Pick both of the items, one of which is Rowland's map.

The map comprises a drawing of the camp you are in represented by a spiral, a trail that signifies a river, and an 'X' marked beside a ruin to the extreme left side. The directions can appear vague, and you may be confused about your destination.

The map is a clue to Rowland's whereabouts (Image via WB Games)

Follow the sequence of steps listed below:

Use the flying broom (or go on foot).

Travel in the southwest direction. You will come across a river. Keep following it until you arrive near Korrow Ruins Floo Flame point.

Here you will find a bunch of goblins keeping watch in the ruins of a castle.

A quest marker appears, and the objective now reads: Enter the goblin outpost.

You can climb a ladder near the ruins to infiltrate the outpost. You will have to face multiple enemies in this area. You can ignore them and run towards the dungeon door or choose to defeat them all and loot their resources. It is recommended that you face them and then proceed to the dungeon.

The destination is near the Korrow Ruins Floo Flame point (Image via WB Games)

The protagonist acknowledges that you have arrived at the desired spot on the map when you reach closer to the dungeon gate. You have successfully managed to decipher the map to reach your destination. The mission to rescue Rowland is still not over. Feel free to refer to this walkthrough guide to complete The Tale of Rowland Oakes side quest.

Upon completion, you will be rewarded with a Handcrafted Necklace and 180 experience (XP). You earn talent points upon leveling up your character. These points can then be invested in categories like Spells, Dark Arts, Core, Stealth, and Room of Requirement.

Hogwarts Legacy features an open world filled with content and intricate gameplay mechanics. You can engage in side quests, tame magical beasts, brew potions, explore the open world, and more in Hogwarts Legacy. You can use flying brooms or creature mounts to traverse the magical world.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC and has garnered positive reviews from critics. Avalanche Software has done a splendid job crafting a familiar world in Hogwarts Legacy and simultaneously adding a fresh narrative. This allows newcomers to get a taste of the popular Harry Potter franchise without the need to catch up on all the movies.

