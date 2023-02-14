Hogwarts Legacy walkthrough: How to complete The Tale of Rowland Oakes side quest

Hogwarts Legacy features tons of side content. Players can trigger them by interacting with professors, students, and other characters in Hogwarts Legacy.

The Tale of Rowland can be initiated by speaking with a Hufflepuff student named Adelaide Oakes. Players will first receive an owl post from her requesting help.

This side quest requires players to assist Adelaide in finding her uncle Rowland Oakes, a trader who has gone missing. Adelaide suspects the goblin loyalists are responsible for his capture. Players must gather clues and find Rowland Oakes to complete this side mission.

How to find Rowland Oakes in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy unpacks its content in a variety of ways. You can even receive owl posts from certain characters requesting your assistance. Adelaide Oakes will contact you in a similar fashion, and you can interact with her at the Transfiguration Courtyard.

Objective: To help Adelaide find her uncle Rowland Oakes.

Quest Description: She is worried about her uncle getting mixed up in a deal with goblin loyalists. You must head to the camp to look for clues on his whereabouts and find him.

Rewards: Handcrafted Necklace and 180 experience (XP).

Find clues at this camp in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via WB Games)

After speaking with Adelaide, you need to head to the campsite in the North Hogwarts region. You can use the Jackdaw’s Tomb fast travel point and then go west to reach the site. You will come across the goblin loyalists the moment you enter the camp. Defeat them and cast the Revelio spell to find some clues.

You must collect Oakes’s journal and his map, which can be found on a wooden crate nearby. The map is a clue to your next location. Head in the southwest direction of this camp to reach your destination. You will come across some ruins as you keep following the river trail. These ruins are near the Korrow Ruins Floo Flame point.

Fast travel to Korrow Ruins Floo Flame point (Image via WB Games)

Some loyalists will guard the entrance of the ruins, so you can defeat them first and then head inside. You will face more of them in the hall-like area within the ruins.

Following the quest marker will lead you to the lower level. You will hear Rowland Oakes calling for help from beyond a locked door. He will inform you that the door is enchanted and needs his wand to unlock it.

Head back to the hall where you defeated the goblins. Here, you will come across a locked door that leads to the boiler room. To unlock it, you must cast Incendio on the furnace, which can be reached by taking a path on the left side of the locked door.

Cast Incendio to light up the furnace (Image via WB Games)

The door will open automatically, and more goblins await you inside. Defeat them all and then use Revelio to highlight all collectibles in the area. You will find many yellow items highlighted in the room to your right. Go to this room and collect Rowland’s wand from the table.

Head back to the lower level to return his wand. He will successfully open up the cell door from the inside. This will trigger a cutscene where he thanks you for helping him and resolves never to trade with suspicious individuals. This concludes The Tale of Rowland Oakes side mission, which rewards you with a Handcrafted Necklace and 180 XP.

Grab the wand from the table in the boiler room (Image via WB Games)

There is no need to speak with Adelaide again since Rowland will inform her about the rescue. It is ideal to partake in side missions to level up quickly in Hogwarts Legacy. The game comprises skill categories like Spells, Dark Arts, Core, Stealth, and Room of Requirement that helps vary the experience.

Hogwarts Legacy is an in-depth wizarding simulator for Potterheads and RPG aficionados. The title features a slew of magical beasts that can be tamed and tended to, while some can even be used as mounts to traverse the vast open world. Players can have a personalized space to brew potions, grow plants, and more called the Room of Requirement.

Hogwarts Legacy has garnered positive reviews from critics. Many were concerned about the absence of fan-favorite characters. However, the game has managed to deliver a fresh spin on the familiar magical world. This makes it ideal for newcomers who wish to dip their toes in the Harry Potter lore.

