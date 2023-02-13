Hogwarts Legacy walkthrough: How to complete Defence Against the Dark Arts Class & Weasley After Class quests

In Hogwarts Legacy, you will be able to study several spells, brew potions, grow plants, and fly on brooms as a fifth-year Hogwarts student. To advance further in the game, you must master certain skills crucial to the gameplay. The majority of the spells, though, will eventually be learned in class and applied in combat.

Early in Hogwarts Legacy, you will be required to complete the Defence Against the Dark Arts quest, followed by another that involves meeting Professor Weasley. Both are main story missions that must be completed for story progression, and here's a full guide on how to complete both quests.

Defence Against the Dark Arts Class & Weasley After Class quest guide in Hogwarts Legacy

One of the most exciting classes to attend in Hogwarts Legacy is the Defence Against the Dark Arts Class. This study session teaches students how to duel and defend themselves from magical harm. Students will then be able to have a hands-on dueling experience during class, which adds a cherry on top of what is already an interesting session. Here's how to activate the quest:

Go to the Quests option on the Menu page

Then click on Defence Against the Dark Arts Class on the Quests page to track the waypoint leading to the mission

After confirming the Quest, go to Map on the Menu page

In the Hogwarts Map, locate The Astronomy Wing

After clicking on The Astronomy Wing, you should be able to find the Defence Against the Dark Arts Classroom

Depending on whether you have visited the area before, you can either fast travel or track the waypoint and make your way on foot

Upon arriving at the Defence Against the Dark Arts Classroom, you can then start the Defence Against the Dark Arts Class quest

When commencing the Defence Against the Dark Arts Class quest, you will encounter two essential NPCs in Hogwarts Legacy. Professor Hecat is the teacher who'll be facilitating the class and will teach students how to use the Levioso spell. While learning the levitating spell during the study session, you will be asked by the professor to duel with Sebastian Sallow.

Representing House Slytherin, Sebastian Sallow will serve as your rival in your initial Defence Against the Dark Arts Class. Dueling against Sebastian should help you learn how to utilize Levioso properly during combat.

After defeating Slytherin's best duelist, NPCs will be impressed by how well your character performed in their first duel. This will then lead to an invite from Sebastian Sallow to their secret dueling club facilitated by Lucan Brattleby of House Gryffindor.

After completing what is supposedly your second class in Hogwarts Legacy, you will have access to the Weasley After Class quest. In this mission, Professor Weasley will ask you to travel to Hogsmeade to collect a bunch of supplies that your character needs for their upcoming classes. You will also have the opportunity to finally acquire your own wand, which is fully customizable according to your preference.

Here's how to complete the quest:

Go to the Quests option on the Menu page

Click on Weasley After Class on the Quests page to track the waypoint leading to the mission

After confirming the Quest, go to Map on the Menu page

In the Hogwarts Map, find The Astronomy Wing

After clicking on The Astronomy Wing, you should be able to find the Transfiguration Classroom

Depending on whether you have visited the area before, you can either fast travel or track the waypoint and make your way on foot

Upon arrival in the Transfiguration Classroom, you can then start the Weasley After Class quest

Talk to Professor Weasley about going to Hogsmeade to collect a few wizarding supplies

You will then have the option to go with one of either two companions, Natsai Onai or Sebastian Sallow

After completing the Defence Against the Dark Arts quest, you will permanently unlock Levioso. The levitating spell will prove to be useful in situations involving combat or puzzles. Sebastian Sallow will also become one of your trusted allies in certain Hogwarts Legacy quests, such as the Weasley After Class quest, for instance.

Hogwarts Legacy is out now for the PS5, PC, and Xbox X|S.

