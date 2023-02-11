Hogwarts Legacy walkthrough: How to complete 'Dissending' for sweets side quest

The long-awaited Hogwarts Legacy has finally been released, and fans of the Wizarding World are immersing themselves in this magical RPG to fulfill their wizarding dreams. The game offers various side quests for players to participate in, where they will encounter new characters who need their help. From professors to students, players can interact with these characters to gain insight into their personalities and backstories.

One such side quest is initiated by Garreth Weasley, who asks the protagonist to assist him in collecting an ingredient for a special drink. This initiates the Dissending for sweets side quest in Hogwarts Legacy. Garreth’s special ingredient can be found in Honeydukes’ cellar, but players must locate a secret passage to reach it. The unique ingredient is called Billywig Stings.

Completing Dissending for sweets side mission in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is filled with a diverse cast of characters that you will encounter and interact with regularly. One such character is Garreth Weasley, a student who will ask you to perform various tasks. You will first encounter Garreth during a Potion class taught by Professor Sharp. Later on, you can also run into him in the Great Hall area of Hogwarts Castle.

Objective: To collect a special ingredient from Honeydukes’ cellar.

Quest description: Garreth Weasley is looking to brew a special beer inspired by Fizzing Whizzbees, and he needs Billywig Stings to make it. You must traverse a secret passage to locate this ingredient and return it to Garreth.

Rewards: 180 XP and Quidditch Board recipe for Room of Requirement.

In your second encounter with Garreth in Hogwarts Legacy, he explains to you in the cutscene that he is looking to brew a Fizzing Whizzbees-inspired beverage and requires a special ingredient Billywig Stings to do so. He knows that this ingredient is located in Honeydukes’ cellar and gives you a rundown of how to get there.

You must head to the one-eyed witch statue by following the directions on the map. The statue leads to a secret passage, and you have to interact with it to proceed. Your in-game avatar will recite the word "Dissendium," the password to the secret passage.

Interact with the one-eyed witch statue (Image via WB Games)

As you make your way into the dungeon, the path will be obstructed by a broken lift. Use the Reparo spell to mend this elevator. Step inside the lift and interact with the lever. It will descend and take you deeper into the passage.

As soon as you exit the elevator and traverse further, your path will be blocked by cobwebs. To clear the way, simply use the Incendio spell to burn them. Ahead, you will find a platform. Use the Levioso spell to lift the platform and then climb onto it to continue. There will be another platform below you, and using Levioso will create a bridge that will allow you to walk across easily.

Use Levioso to pull the platform up (Image via WB Games)

You will encounter one more gap in the bridge, and a broken platform will come into view. Use the Reparo spell to mend it, and then cast Levioso to pull it up. When you walk past this area, you will find more cobwebs that you have to burn using Incendio. You will encounter one final broken platform. Simply repeat the previous steps by using Levioso to repair and levitate it, and then cross the bridge to reach your destination.

You will then arrive at a locked door with two short pedestals beside it. Stand on the mechanism in the center and then cast the Incendio spell on the pedestals to light them up. This will unlock the door, and interacting with a ladder will lead you to Honeydukes’ cellar.

Cast Incendio to light them up and unlock the door (Image via WB Games)

The Billywig Stings can be found on a table in Honeydukes' cellar. To make the task easier, you can use Revelio to highlight the ingredient. Once you have collected the Billywig Stings, you can fast travel back to the Great Hall and speak with Garreth. Upon informing him of your success, he will reward you with a Quidditch Board recipe as a token of appreciation.

About Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy features a slew of magical spells that you can use in combat, puzzle-solving, and exploration. You can even take a break from the main missions and tend to your tamed magical beasts in the Vivarium.

Hogwarts Legacy is out now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The game has received positive reviews that have players excited to dive into the magical world themselves.

