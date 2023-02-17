Hogwarts Legacy walkthrough: How to complete the Foal of the Dead side-quest 

In Hogwarts Legacy, players get various side quests related to magical beasts, but "Foal of the Dead" is considered one of the most challenging and time-consuming. The side-quest in Hogwarts Legacy is also the most rewarding, enabling players to breed their beasts.

To start the quest, players must complete Charles Rookwood's Trial and speak with Deek in the Room of Requirements.

The main difficulty of this quest is catching a Thestral, which is known to be elusive and often runs away. However, you can take certain measures to increase your chances of success in capturing one of these majestic creatures.

Once you succeed in catching a Thestral, you must wait at least 30 minutes before the quest completes. The following is a concise break-down of the entire Foal of the Dead quest in Hogwarts Legacy

Location: Hogwarts -> Secret Rooms -> Room of Requirement

Quest Level: Level 20

Requirement: Finish the Main Quest: Charles Rockwood's Trial

Reward: 180XP

Quest Objectives:

Talk to Deek in the Room of Requirements

Rescue a male Thestral

Purchase a breeding pen spellcraft

Use the breeding pen to breed the Thestrals

Groom and feed the Thestral Offspring

Speak with Deek

A comprehensive guide on how to complete the Foal of the Dead side quest in Hogwarts Legacy

Players get to unlock the Room of Requirements fairly early in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via Avalanche Software)

Before beginning the side-quest, make sure to have reached level 20 and completed Charles Rockwood's Main Quest Trials. Follow the steps below to complete the quest with ease.

Talk to Deek in the Room of Requirements

Upon speaking to Deek in the Room of Requirements, he will assign you the task of breeding a Thestral. To accomplish this, he will request that you tame both a male and a female Thestral. However, if you have already acquired a female, you need not concern yourself with this part of the Side Quest.

Rescue a Male Thestral

This is the only tricky part of the quest.

The quest marker for the Thestral is located in the northeastern part of the World Map. To identify a male Thestral, look into the marker, and the text "Thestral ♂" will appear at the top of the screen.

Once you identify a suitable Thestral, alter the spell set to include the Disillusionment Charm, Levioso, Arresto Momentum, and the Nab Sack. With the help of the Disillusionment charm, you can become invisible and sneak up on the Thestral without causing it to fly away.

After that, cast Levioso and Arresto Momentum in quick succession to freeze the Thestral in the air and pull it into the Nab Sack. With quick reflexes, you can catch the creature before it has a chance to flee. If you fail once, keep trying a couple of times, and you'll eventually execute it.

Purchase a breeding pen spellcraft

After successfully catching a male Thestral, proceed to Tomes and Scrolls in Hogsmeade to purchase the Breeding Pen Spellcraft for 1,000 Galleons. While there, you may also consider purchasing a Spellcraft for a Potting Table with Large Pots if you haven't already.

Breed the Thestrals

Wait for 30 minutes for the breeding process to complete (Image via Avalanche Software)

Once you have the male Thestral and the Breeding Pen Spellcraft, return to the Room of Requirements and conjure the Breeding Pen in the newly unlocked Beast vivarium. Creating the pen will only cost 15 Moonstones, which you should be able to afford without any trouble. However, if short on Moonstones, you can quickly farm them in Hogwarts Legacy.

Once the pen is ready, place the male Thestral you just caught and the female one that they got earlier into the vivarium and then breed them by interacting with the pen. Unfortunately, breeding Thestrals takes time, and you will need to wait thirty real-world minutes for nature to take its course.

During this waiting period, you can continue with other side quests in Hogwarts Legacy.

Groom and Feed the Thestrals

After waiting for the necessary time, you will need to groom and feed the Thestral Offspring for a while.

Return to Deek

Deek, the House Elf in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via Avalanche Software)

Speak with Deek again to turn in the quest and receive the usual 180 XP, which comes with completing all side-quests in Hogwarts Legacy. Completing the Foal of the Dead side-quest will grant players the unique ability to breed their beasts in Hogwarts Legacy.

This sums up our Hogwarts Legacy Side Quest guide. Keep tabs on us for more comprehensive mission walkthroughs, boss fight guides, and the latest updates in the gaming world.

Poll : 0 votes