Hogwarts Legacy walkthrough: How to complete The Plight of the House-Elf side quest

Hogwarts Legacy lets players interact with various characters. Among them is Deek, a house elf who assists in setting up the Room of Requirement. The Plight of the House-Elf side quest involves helping him find his friend Tobbs. Players can start this quest after completing the High Keep main mission.

Dabbling in this side quest is recommended after reaching level 20. Deek gives players an idea of how to test their newly enchanted gear. He reveals that his friend is restricted to living in a cave infested with spiders. Thus, he thinks dealing with the spiders and checking up on his friend is an ideal way to check the efficiency of the new gear.

Helping Deek in the Plight of the House-Elf side mission in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy provides a personal space called the Room of Requirement, wherein you can brew potions, grow plants, tend to your magical creatures, and more. Deek acts as the caretaker of this room in your absence. He needs a personal favor.

Objective: To help Deek find his friend Tobbs.

Quest Description: Deek aims to help you test your newly acquired gear from the loom in Room of Requirement. He believes that checking up on his friend Tobbs in a spider-infested cave will help you gauge the effectiveness of gear and be a noble deed.

Rewards: 180 experience (XP).

Travel to Spinners Cavern (Image via WB Games)

Start with using the Upper Hogsfield Floo Flame point to reach your destination—the Spinner Cavern—faster. The cave entrance area will be infested with spiders. Defeat them all and then head inside. Numerous danger signs are erected to signify the presence of spiders and crumbling rocks.

As you progress deeper into the cave, you will find a note. The protagonist comments on how inconsiderate Tobbs’ master is. Keep walking straight ahead, and you will reach an area wherein the protagonist calls out to Tobbs, but there is no response. Ensure you cast Revelio and collect all the chests and items along the way.

Defeat these spiders and head deeper into the cavern (Image via WB Games)

Some cobwebs will block your path. Cast Incendio to burn them down and proceed to your objective. You will encounter some more spiders the deeper you head into the cavern. They don’t pose a serious threat.

Crouch through a claustrophobic area to reach the next section. Upon exiting the previous area, you will face a Matriarch and an ambusher spider, along with several small ones helping them. Keep your distance and use damage spells to get rid of them. You will find another note in this area written by Tobbs. He seems to have gone deeper into the cave.

Acromantula is the final boss in this quest (Image via WB Games)

Proceed to the final area and face the Acromantula spider. It has fast attack patterns despite its size. Keep dodging away from it and deal with the smaller spiders first. Resort to damage spells combined with Stupefy to stun the Acromantula and gain a few seconds to plan your next attack.

Keep moving forward after defeating the spider. You will eventually come across Tobbs, but sadly he is no more. The note beside him reveals that Acromantula managed to strike him. You must travel back to the Room of Requirement to deliver the sad news to Deek. He gets dejected about losing his friend, concluding the Plight of The House Elf side mission in Hogwarts Legacy.

You will find Tobbs dead in the cave (Image via WB Games)

