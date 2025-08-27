Hollow Knight area order explained

By Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
Modified Aug 27, 2025 10:46 GMT
Hollow Knight zone order explored (Image via Team Cherry)

Hollow Knight features an interconnected map with various areas that can be explored. In Metroidvania titles like these, it is easy to explore different parts of the map, but it can be difficult to survive them without proper upgrades and items. In this case, you would need to have sufficient Charms and Notches to make it through some of the areas. So, it is beneficial to take the route that provides you with the necessary items that increase your chances of clearing the part of the map and possibly the next as well.

This article will highlight the best Hollow Knight area order to adopt and clear.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion. The order mentioned in this article is not absolute, and fans can progress through the map in several different ways.

What is the best Hollow Knight zone order to follow?

The game does not have a specific hard boundary on the areas, but it depends on how quickly you can progress through the map and explore different parts. However, the beginner stages of the game remain quite similar for players and pave the path for further exploration.

That said, here is one of the most effective Hollow Knight area order that you can follow while playing the game:

  • King’s Pass
  • Dirtmouth
  • Forgotten Crossroads
  • Greenpath
  • Fog Canyon
  • Fungal Wastes
  • City of Tears
  • Crystal Peak
  • Resting Grounds
  • Royal Waterways
  • Deepnest
  • Ancient Basin
  • Hive
  • Kingdom’s Edge
  • Howling Cliffs
  • Queen’s Gardens
It is important to note that there are several areas on the map that are interconnected and provide passage to a nearby section. Moreover, some areas are too large and can be explored later. There are also separate parts of the map that have specific requirements, like a certain number of charms or upgrades. Fog Canyon and Deepnest can be tedious to explore. It is more effective to score some upgrades and collect higher-tier charms before diving into these parts of the map.

One of the most important tasks that you need to complete while playing Hollow Knight is buying maps. There is a map for each area, which can be purchased from Cornifer for a set amount of Geo. Cornifer is an NPC in the game who plays the role of a cartographer. You can get the maps from Iselda’s shop located in Dirtmouth.

Cornifer can also be found in all of the areas that he has already mapped. You can locate him by following a trail of paper and a distinct humming sound. However, the character does not hum any sounds inside the Deepnest area to protect his location from monsters.

Krishanu Ranjan Sarma

