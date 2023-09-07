Honkai Impact 3rd tier list (September 2023)

Honkai Impact 3rd tier list ranks all characters with their battlesuits according to their combat strength. This mobile action title, developed by miHoYo, features a vast roster of 20 characters called Valkyries and 50 Battlesuits. Each Valkyrie can equip multiple Battlesuits with unique movesets, weapons, and stigmata. Evolving characters and upgrading their level, weapons, skills, and Stigmata makes them more potent.

You create a team of three Valkyries to engage in real-time PvE and PvP combat. Knowing each character’s strength helps you clear the content quickly in RPG titles like this. With that in mind, this article provides an Honkai Impact 3rd tier list for September 2023 to help choose the best Valkyries to use and upgrade.

All Honkai Impact 3rd Valkyries ranked (September 2023)

Honkai Impact 3rd characters. (Image via miHoYo)

Honkai Impact 3rd offers an in-game gacha system where you can roll for new characters, Stigmata, and weapons. You can summon several types of weapons, including Pistols, Katanas, Cannons, Crosses, Javelins, and more. In addition, you can obtain Stigmata and equip them with Valkyries, increasing their attack power and unlocking special skills.

Valkyries have one of five unique elemental types that are weak or strong against each other. Here are the details:

Biologic beats Psychic

beats Psychic defeats Mech

defeats Mech overpowers Biologic

Moreover, some characters also have either Quantum or Imaginary type. They are weak or strong against each other and neutral against the three mentioned above.

This article ranks all Honkai Impact 3rd Valkyries into S, A, B, and C tiers. Like other gachas’ tier lists, S tiers are the most potent characters, and C tiers are the weakest. Here is what each tier means in detail:

S-tier: The Battlesuits and Valkyries in this tier are the strongest in the current meta. They help dish out immense damage to opponents and win the battle. You need to think twice before investing your resources in them because they outshine every game mode and stage.

A-tier: You will find the second-best playable Honkai Impact 3rd characters in this tier. While less robust than S, they easily outperform B and C-tier units. Dedicate your time and resources to their upgrades, making them as powerful as S-tier ones.

B-tier: B-tier Valkyries are average Honkai Impact 3rd fighters that need ample resources for upgrades. They do not provide much utility in battles. However, you can conveniently clear early and some mid-game stages with them. Upgrading them is a must if you want them to draw winning results.

C-tier: They are the weakest characters of this mobile RPG title. Use them in the early stages while you learn the gameplay and understand the meta. It’s best to dispose of them sooner and acquire Valkyries and Battlesuits that rank in this tier list’s S, A, and B tiers.

See below for the complete Honkai Impact 3rd tier list for September 2023.

S-tier

Raiden Mei in Honkai Impact 3rdHerrscher of Thunder Battlesuit. (Image via miHoYo)

Herrscher of Thunder Battlesuit for Raiden Mei

Haxxor Bunny Battlesuit for Bronya

Stygian Nymph Battlesuit for Seele

Herrscher of Human Battlesuit for Elysia

Starry Impression Battlesuit for Griseo

Golden Diva Battlesuit for Eden

Infinite Ouroboros Battlesuit for Mobius

Herrscher of Sentience Battlesuit for Fu Hua

Miss Pink Elf Battlesuit for Elysia

Reverist Calico Battlesuit for Pardofelis

Herrscher of Reason Battlesuit for Bronya

Herscher of the Void Battlesuit for Kiana

Fervent Tempo Battlesuit for Rozaliya

Helical Contraption Battlesuit for Vill-V

Herrscher of Rebirth Battlesuit for Seele

A-tier

Rita in Honkai Impact 3rd Argent Knight Battlesuit. (Image via miHoYo)

Argent Knight Battlesuit for Rita

Herrscher of Truth Battlesuit for Bronya

Lightning Empress Battlesuit for Raiden Mei

Fallen Rosemary Battlesuit for Rita

Blood Rose Battlesuit for Himeko

Goushinnso Memento Battlesuit for Yae Sakura

Umbral Rose Battlesuit for Rita

Striker Fulminata Battlesuit for Raiden Mei

Hawk of the Fog Battlesuit for Fu Hua

Prizessen der Verurteilung Battlesuit for Fischl

Bright Knight Battlesuit for Durandal

Celestial Hymn Battlesuit for Theresa

Herrscher of Origin Battlesuit for Raiden Mei

Palatinus Equinox Battlesuit for Durandal

Herrscher of Flamescion Battlesuit for Kiana

Gyakushinn Miko Battlesuit for Yae Sakura

Void Drifter Battlesuit for Kiana

Sugary Starburst Battlesuit for Shigure

Sixth Serenade Battlesuit for Kallen

Twilight Paladin Battlesuit for Theresa

Herrscher of Truth Battlesuit for Bronya

Knight Moonbeam Battlesuit for Kiana

Silverwing: N-EX Battlesuit for Bronya

Phoenix Battlesuit for Fu Hua

Darkbolt Jonin Battlesuit for Yae Sakura

B-tier

Theresa in Honkai Impact 3rd Luna Kindred Battlesuit. (Image via miHoYo)

Luna Kindred Battlesuit for Theresa

Midnight Absinthe Battlesuit for Natasha

Herrscher of Finality Battlesuit for Kiana

Azure Empyrea Battlesuit for Fu Hua

Starlit Astrologos Battlesuit for Theresa

Black Nucleus Battlesuit for Bronya

Flame Sakitama Battlesuit for Yae Sakura

Dea Anchora Battlesuit for Durandal

Valkyrie Bladestrike Battlesuit for Raiden Mei

Kriegsmesser Battlesuit for Himeko

Molotov Chery Battlesuit for Rozaliya

Starchasm Nyx Battlesuit for Seele

Jade Knight Battlesuit for Li Sushang

Valkyrie Accipiter Battlesuit for Fu Hua

Spina Astera Battlesuit for Rita

Sweet n Spicy Battlesuit for Carole

White Comet Battlesuit for Kiana

Disciplinary Perdition Battlesuit for Aponia

Valkyrie Gloria Battlesuit for Durandal

Shadow Knight Battlesuit for Fu Hua

Blazing Hope Battlesuit for Asuka

Herrscher of Finality Battlesuit for Kiana

Golden Diva Battlesuit for Eden

Blueberry Blitz Battlesuit for Liliya

Stalker: Phantom Irona Battlesuit for Rita

Violet Executer Battlesuit for Theresa

C-tier

Bronya in Honkai Impact 3rd Snowy Sniper Battlesuit. (Image via miHoYo)

Snowy Sniper Battlesuit for Bronya

Shadow Dash Battlesuit for Raiden Mei

Valkyrie Pledge Battlesuit for Theresa

Divine Prayer Battlesuit for Kiana

Valkyrie Chariot Battlesuit for Bronya

Drive Kometa Battlesuit for Bronya

Valkyrie Quicksand Battlesuit for Susannah

Valkyrie Triumph Battlesuit for Himeko

Valkyrie Ranger Battlesuit for Kiana

Scarlet Fusion Battlesuit for Himeko

Chrono Navi Battlesuit for Ai Hyperion

White Comet Battlesuit for Kiana

Danzai Spectramancer Battlesuit for Raiden Mei

Sundenjager Battlesuit for Kallen

Ritual Imayoh Battlesuit for Kallen

Wolf’s Dawn Battlesuit for Bronya

Dimension Breaker Battlesuit for Bronya

Battle Storm Battlesuit for Himeko

Yamabuki Armor Battlesuit for Bronya

Sakuno Rondo Battlesuit for Theresa

Terminal Aide Battlesuit for Prometheus

Shadow Dash Battlesuit for Raiden Mei

Dreamweaver Battlesuit for Misteln

The tier list of this mobile action title only provides a general idea about the power distribution. It’s advisable to use the characters of your preference and playstyle to achieve better results.

In addition, the tier list of Honkai Impact 3rd changes with every update the game receives from miHoYo. They introduce new battlesuits and Valkyries and adjust some existing ones in each update. It shifts the power of the meta and changes the tier list.