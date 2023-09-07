Honkai Impact 3rd tier list (September 2023)

Honkai Impact 3rd tier list ranks all characters with their battlesuits according to their combat strength. This mobile action title, developed by miHoYo, features a vast roster of 20 characters called Valkyries and 50 Battlesuits. Each Valkyrie can equip multiple Battlesuits with unique movesets, weapons, and stigmata. Evolving characters and upgrading their level, weapons, skills, and Stigmata makes them more potent.
You create a team of three Valkyries to engage in real-time PvE and PvP combat. Knowing each character’s strength helps you clear the content quickly in RPG titles like this. With that in mind, this article provides an Honkai Impact 3rd tier list for September 2023 to help choose the best Valkyries to use and upgrade.
All Honkai Impact 3rd Valkyries ranked (September 2023)
Honkai Impact 3rd offers an in-game gacha system where you can roll for new characters, Stigmata, and weapons. You can summon several types of weapons, including Pistols, Katanas, Cannons, Crosses, Javelins, and more. In addition, you can obtain Stigmata and equip them with Valkyries, increasing their attack power and unlocking special skills.
Valkyries have one of five unique elemental types that are weak or strong against each other. Here are the details:
- Biologic beats Psychic
- Psychic defeats Mech
- Mech overpowers Biologic
Moreover, some characters also have either Quantum or Imaginary type. They are weak or strong against each other and neutral against the three mentioned above.
This article ranks all Honkai Impact 3rd Valkyries into S, A, B, and C tiers. Like other gachas’ tier lists, S tiers are the most potent characters, and C tiers are the weakest. Here is what each tier means in detail:
S-tier: The Battlesuits and Valkyries in this tier are the strongest in the current meta. They help dish out immense damage to opponents and win the battle. You need to think twice before investing your resources in them because they outshine every game mode and stage.
A-tier: You will find the second-best playable Honkai Impact 3rd characters in this tier. While less robust than S, they easily outperform B and C-tier units. Dedicate your time and resources to their upgrades, making them as powerful as S-tier ones.
B-tier: B-tier Valkyries are average Honkai Impact 3rd fighters that need ample resources for upgrades. They do not provide much utility in battles. However, you can conveniently clear early and some mid-game stages with them. Upgrading them is a must if you want them to draw winning results.
C-tier: They are the weakest characters of this mobile RPG title. Use them in the early stages while you learn the gameplay and understand the meta. It’s best to dispose of them sooner and acquire Valkyries and Battlesuits that rank in this tier list’s S, A, and B tiers.
See below for the complete Honkai Impact 3rd tier list for September 2023.
S-tier
- Herrscher of Thunder Battlesuit for Raiden Mei
- Haxxor Bunny Battlesuit for Bronya
- Stygian Nymph Battlesuit for Seele
- Herrscher of Human Battlesuit for Elysia
- Starry Impression Battlesuit for Griseo
- Golden Diva Battlesuit for Eden
- Infinite Ouroboros Battlesuit for Mobius
- Herrscher of Sentience Battlesuit for Fu Hua
- Miss Pink Elf Battlesuit for Elysia
- Reverist Calico Battlesuit for Pardofelis
- Herrscher of Reason Battlesuit for Bronya
- Herscher of the Void Battlesuit for Kiana
- Fervent Tempo Battlesuit for Rozaliya
- Helical Contraption Battlesuit for Vill-V
- Herrscher of Rebirth Battlesuit for Seele
A-tier
- Argent Knight Battlesuit for Rita
- Herrscher of Truth Battlesuit for Bronya
- Lightning Empress Battlesuit for Raiden Mei
- Fallen Rosemary Battlesuit for Rita
- Blood Rose Battlesuit for Himeko
- Goushinnso Memento Battlesuit for Yae Sakura
- Umbral Rose Battlesuit for Rita
- Striker Fulminata Battlesuit for Raiden Mei
- Hawk of the Fog Battlesuit for Fu Hua
- Prizessen der Verurteilung Battlesuit for Fischl
- Bright Knight Battlesuit for Durandal
- Celestial Hymn Battlesuit for Theresa
- Herrscher of Origin Battlesuit for Raiden Mei
- Palatinus Equinox Battlesuit for Durandal
- Herrscher of Flamescion Battlesuit for Kiana
- Gyakushinn Miko Battlesuit for Yae Sakura
- Void Drifter Battlesuit for Kiana
- Sugary Starburst Battlesuit for Shigure
- Sixth Serenade Battlesuit for Kallen
- Twilight Paladin Battlesuit for Theresa
- Knight Moonbeam Battlesuit for Kiana
- Silverwing: N-EX Battlesuit for Bronya
- Phoenix Battlesuit for Fu Hua
- Darkbolt Jonin Battlesuit for Yae Sakura
B-tier
- Luna Kindred Battlesuit for Theresa
- Midnight Absinthe Battlesuit for Natasha
- Herrscher of Finality Battlesuit for Kiana
- Azure Empyrea Battlesuit for Fu Hua
- Starlit Astrologos Battlesuit for Theresa
- Black Nucleus Battlesuit for Bronya
- Flame Sakitama Battlesuit for Yae Sakura
- Dea Anchora Battlesuit for Durandal
- Valkyrie Bladestrike Battlesuit for Raiden Mei
- Kriegsmesser Battlesuit for Himeko
- Molotov Chery Battlesuit for Rozaliya
- Starchasm Nyx Battlesuit for Seele
- Jade Knight Battlesuit for Li Sushang
- Valkyrie Accipiter Battlesuit for Fu Hua
- Spina Astera Battlesuit for Rita
- Sweet n Spicy Battlesuit for Carole
- White Comet Battlesuit for Kiana
- Disciplinary Perdition Battlesuit for Aponia
- Valkyrie Gloria Battlesuit for Durandal
- Shadow Knight Battlesuit for Fu Hua
- Blazing Hope Battlesuit for Asuka
- Blueberry Blitz Battlesuit for Liliya
- Stalker: Phantom Irona Battlesuit for Rita
- Violet Executer Battlesuit for Theresa
C-tier
- Snowy Sniper Battlesuit for Bronya
- Shadow Dash Battlesuit for Raiden Mei
- Valkyrie Pledge Battlesuit for Theresa
- Divine Prayer Battlesuit for Kiana
- Valkyrie Chariot Battlesuit for Bronya
- Drive Kometa Battlesuit for Bronya
- Valkyrie Quicksand Battlesuit for Susannah
- Valkyrie Triumph Battlesuit for Himeko
- Valkyrie Ranger Battlesuit for Kiana
- Scarlet Fusion Battlesuit for Himeko
- Chrono Navi Battlesuit for Ai Hyperion
- Danzai Spectramancer Battlesuit for Raiden Mei
- Sundenjager Battlesuit for Kallen
- Ritual Imayoh Battlesuit for Kallen
- Wolf’s Dawn Battlesuit for Bronya
- Dimension Breaker Battlesuit for Bronya
- Battle Storm Battlesuit for Himeko
- Yamabuki Armor Battlesuit for Bronya
- Sakuno Rondo Battlesuit for Theresa
- Terminal Aide Battlesuit for Prometheus
- Dreamweaver Battlesuit for Misteln
The tier list of this mobile action title only provides a general idea about the power distribution. It’s advisable to use the characters of your preference and playstyle to achieve better results.
In addition, the tier list of Honkai Impact 3rd changes with every update the game receives from miHoYo. They introduce new battlesuits and Valkyries and adjust some existing ones in each update. It shifts the power of the meta and changes the tier list.