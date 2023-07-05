Honkai Star Rail 1.1 Fire characters tier list

As of update 1.1, Honkai Star Rail features over 25 playable characters, each belonging to a specific element type. While the Fire line-up has limited characters, they are some of the most versatile units that can be used across various end-game contents. Among them, Asta is dispatched for free across every account, allowing Trailblazers to experience the element’s prowess.

Unfortunately, HoYoverse has not lined up any Fire characters for the next patch. However, this article will arrange its entire roster based on combat effectiveness and team roles. It is worth noting that only the characters released until patch 1.1 are considered in the arrangement.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Every Fire character in Honkai Star Rail 1.1 arranged in a tier list

Fire character tier list in Honkai Star Rail 1.1 (Image via HoYoverse and Tiermaker)

For starters, every Fire character in the tier list has been rated on their performance without any Eidolon, since F2P players will likely not have access to their copies. Analyzing every aspect of their base kit is necessary to deliver a fair judgment.

The entire Honkai Star Rail Fire line-up has been arranged strictly for fun and educational purposes. Trailblazers might get different character results based on their builds and team setups.

SS- tier

Fire Trailblazer and Asta is one of the best characters in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail characters in this tier excel at their role in a team setup, aligning with their Path choices. They are typically preferred among numerous compositions due to their versatility, allowing them to be viable in the current meta.

Here is a list of the best Fire characters as of update 1.1 of the title:

Asta

Fire Trailblazer

Asta is one of the 4-star characters that players acquire at the beginning of the campaign. She associates with the Harmony Path to increase allies’ ATK and SPD during combat. She also has the best Fire application in the game, enabling her to be an excellent shieldbreaker.

In contrast, Fire Trailblazer is equipped with AoE attack and shielding potential, thanks to their Preservation Path. They generate small shields from each of their abilities and can taunt enemies, which is a vital defensive skill. It allows them to distract enemies from a squishier target, rendering them useful for challenging activities in Honkai Star Rail.

S- tier

Himeko and Hook get stronger with more Eidolons (Image via HoYoverse)

This tier contains characters that excel at their respective roles when paired with a proper team and support. They are often used as a strong alternative to other units, making them a formidable option for numerous setups.

The following is a list of some outstanding Fire characters in Honkai Star Rail 1.1:

Himeko

Hook

As the only 5-star unit on the roster, Himeko is loaded with AoE movesets, enabling her to be a strong sub-DPS for any team. She can also launch a unique follow-up triggered after every Weakness Break. However, she does require a strong DPS unit to back her up unless you are using her in a mono-Fire setup.

Hook performs significantly better at higher Eidolons. She deals massive damage to stand out as a 4-star DPS, but most 5-star units overshadow her. Despite that, she is a top contender for the mono-Fire team and can tackle any in-game challenges.

Poll : 0 votes