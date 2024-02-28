Honkai Star Rail 2.1 leaks: Pure Fiction, Simulated Universe Changes and Memory of Chaos details

Simulated Universe, Memory of Chaos, and Pure Fiction game modes might be updated in the next Honkai Star Rail 2.1 version. Fresh leaks point to various tweaks and mob shifts possibly coming to the Simulated Universe and Memory of Chaos. In the next version, players can anticipate a formidable wave of enemies.

This article will go over the upcoming modifications to the end-game activities in Honkai Star Rail version 2.1.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the update. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 leaks for Pure Fiction, Simulated Universe, and Memory of Chaos

Pure Fiction

Pure Fiction is an end-game event where changes might come in Honkai Star Rail 2.1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail 2.1's Pure Fiction has two new boss battles: Sam and Cocolia. The formerly Supreme Guardian of Belobog rises from her ashes to confront the Trailblazers again. There are two versions of Cocolia, so it's uncertain which one will be fought against in the Pure Fiction cycles of 2.1.

Many people suggest that it won't be the Echo of War version called End of the Eternal Freeze, but Cocolia (Complete), the last boss you face in World 6 of Simulated Universe.

The Stellaron Hunter Sam will also make his boss debut in the Pure Fiction game mode of Honkai Star Rail 2.1. Unexpected events in Penacony may have caused the encounter with him to end abruptly, but he will return as a boss.

One thing is certain, though: Sam will give players a hard time throughout the Pure Fiction cycles of the future update. It's unclear what part this Stellaron Hunter will play in the upcoming Trailblaze campaign or whether he'll become an Echo of War.

In terms of common adversaries, Penacony's hordes and Stagnant Shadows will probably show up early on in this specific endgame section of the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update.

Simulated Universe

Simulated Universe, an end-game event where changes might come in Honkai Star Rail 2.1 (Image via HoYoverse)

With the release of the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update, the Simulated Universe would get its ninth World, as indicated above. Trailblazers can farm and utilize two brand-new Planar Ornaments in the reported World 9 to develop their characters.

A few Stellar Jades, Herta Bonds, a set of the newest Planar Ornament, and the 4-star character Herta—who, if already acquired by players, will transform into an Eidolon—are awarded to those who successfully clear the planet for the first time.

If Trailblazers have all of her Eidolons, they will obtain Undying Starlight. Players can farm the new Planar Ornament sets, Sigonia, the Unclaimed Desolation, Izumo Gensei, and Takama Divine Realm after conquering World 9 for the first time.

Memory of Chaos

Trustworthy third-party leaker HomDGCat is responsible for this Honkai Star Rail leak. Additionally, readers should be aware that the Reddit post's description misidentified it as version 2.2 rather than 2.1. The thread above demonstrates how Memory of Chaos Stage 12's adversary lineup would alter in version 2.1.

Players will encounter four waves of enemies because each Memory of Chaos Stage is split into two parts.

According to the leak, there will be two waves in the upper half, each with two adversaries. Players will encounter Shell of Faded Rage, a brand-new Memory Zone Meme adversary, and Frigid Prowler in the first wave. Cocolia and Shell of Faded Rage will be in the second wave. The latter will have 698,316 HP, compared to 418,989 HP for the former.

The Ascended, Senior Staff: Team Leader, coming in at wave one of the lower half, with 558,652 HP and 384,074 HP, respectively. Players would encounter Ten Stonehearts: Aventurine of Stratagems, a brand-new foe with an enormous HP pool of 768,147 HP, during the second wave.

Along with Gallagher, the limited-edition gacha banners featuring Acheron and her distinctive Light Cone are expected to be launched during the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update. On March 27, 2024, it's anticipated to be launched worldwide and feature additional player content. The second phase of the impending version 2.1 would be released concurrently with the appearance of Aventurine, the 5-star Path of Preservation character.

Check out our other Honkai Star Rail articles:

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 second-half banners || Honkai Star Rail 2.0 best teams || All Sparkle materials || Honkai Star Rail 2.1 Acheron leaks || Honkai Star Rail 2.1 Aventurine leaks || Honkai Star Rail Dreamjolt TV event guide and rewards